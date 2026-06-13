Senior Design Engineer - Brake Systems
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-13
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior Design Engineer - Brake Systems - for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
You will be part of the Technology Europe Chassis & Vehicle dynamics team and be responsible for the platform design for all Chassis components.
Example of tasks
• CAD 3D design of chassis platform - and concept components with consideration for
industrialization
• Simulation of flexible chassis parts e.g. brake hoses or cooling
• Simulation of flexible- and retractable body parts
• Tire envelope creation according ETRTO
• Surface design of aerodynamic parts
• 2D/drawing creation of chassis components
• Organize and maintain data in Team Center.
• Managing the Bill of Materials (BOM)
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Degree in mechanical-, mechatronics-or automotive engineering
• Minimum 15 years of complete chassis design experience
• Knowledge in ETRTO
• Experience in vehicle CV spec. design
• Deep Knowledge and experience in creating 3D models and 2D drawings in Catia V5
• Excellent IPS flexible and surface simulation knowledge
• Deep knowledge of Teamcenter PDM system
• Experience in working in GBOM
• Aerodynamic surfaces and black trim design skills
• High performance car chassis-development design skills e.g. brake cooling or formed link arms
• MS office knowledge
• Excellent technical project- and time management
• Ability to work collaboratively with diverse teams in a high-performance environment
Start date: 01 July
Duration: 6 months
Remote work: No
Last Date to Apply: 18th June
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7904777-2051780". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9962527