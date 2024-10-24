Commercial Project Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Controllerjobb / Finspång Visa alla controllerjobb i Finspång
2024-10-24
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
For our projects in Gas & Power, Industrial Applications we are looking for a competent Commercial Project Manager who seeks a new and exciting challenge. An ambitious character who can lead - together with the Project Manager - the company's projects to substantial success. You will manage the contractual and financial aspects of the project to protect Siemens Energy's interest and maintain a good client relationship. You will be accountable for the overall project performance and profitability and represent Siemens Energy - together with the Project Manager - with a high degree of integrity and professionalism.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Be the commercial contact towards customers, partners and other external and internal stakeholders such as banks, insurance companies, tax, finance and legal department and other legal entities within Siemens Energy.
* Have the responsibility for managing the project risks and opportunities, claim management and the like in collaboration with the technical project manager.
* Be responsible to fulfill the commercial contract requirements and terms and conditions, cash management, financial warranties, taxes, insurances, hedging, claim management as well as budgeting, follow-ups and reporting.
What You Bring
* Bachelor or Master Degree in Business Administration and/or experience in the environment of business administration
* experienced as Commercial Project Manager in the industry or infrastructure sector or experience in the area of project financing, procurement, legal or trade finance.
* You are the driving force, ambitious and have a good ability to work in a team and ability to cope with high workloads when such situations may occur. You know what to prioritize and take responsibility, are detailed when it is needed and make sure to deliver on time and with the right quality.
* You have experience working in MS Office. Knowledge in SAP is an advantage.
* English is required. Other languages are meritorious.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers
, id nr 265580 not later than 2024-11-30.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Urban Gustafsson on urban.gustafsson@siemens-energy.com
• Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "265580". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8976067