Commercial Manager
Saab Aktiebolag / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2026-07-17
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab Aktiebolag i Solna
, Järfälla
, Nynäshamn
, Nyköping
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
As Commercial Manager, you are responsible for the commercial package of the winning business process and ensure that the offers are commercially sound, competitive, and with an acceptable level of business risk. You work closely with sales, project and product management and legal as part of the core team to develop the offers and negotiate contracts.
Commercial Managements main responsibilities are:
Analyzing customer tender document with focus on commercial terms, business risk and contractual requirements.
Bid/contract preparations for commercial package, including terms and conditions and commercial documentation.
Identifying, assessing and presenting business and contractual risks and recommending risk-mitigation measures
Developing and optimizing pricing models and payments considering both customer expectations and managing business risk
Leading and coordinating the commercial workstream in the bid process in close cooperation with internal stakeholders, e.g., legal, treasury, tax, finance, procurement, ethics and compliance, insurance, export control etc.
Preparation and negotiation of commercial aspects of customer contracts, including terms and conditions
You will be part of a committed team characterized by its high competence and a strong collaborative culture. It is growing team with members in Gothenburg, Huskvarna and Solna, each one with unique experiences but with a common strive for development and improvement. Here you will be given great opportunities to grow, both in your role and as an individual. You will not only be part of an experienced commercial team, you will also be part of the bid core teams. Each business case or campaign is run by a bid core team. The work span covers the winning business process, from marketing to bidding, negotiations and contract capture. The position is located in Solna, Stockholm and includes national and international travel.
Your Profile
We believe that you are analytical, structured and possess a strong business acumen. You enjoy a position where you balance detailed analysis with strategic thinking and have the ability to identify small details while maintaining a clear overall perspective, and are comfortable working both independently within your area of competence as well as in a team.
We are looking for someone who has:
Hands-on experience from conducting business between companies or public procurement, negotiations, price calculations and contract terms and conditions
Great understanding of commercial terms, risk management, and contract-related matters
A strong business acumen, drive, result-oriented, tenacity and a passion to win
Excellent communication skills and the ability to present complex information clearly
Enjoy working in an event driven environment with high pace
A university degree in business, finance, law, engineering or equivalent experience.
Fluent in Swedish and English
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
10005581