Commercial Director Apac
Minnovation International AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-11-15
The Commercial Director APAC is responsible for managing and delivering the commercial functions for our Asia Pacific territory. The position requires vast experience in sales and marketing in medical aesthetics, as well as self-motivation, planning and ability to handle with multi-cultural business environments. The position also requires heavy travels among Asian countries, and to the group headquarter in Europe.
Key Responsibilities:
A successful track record in Key Asia Pacific market in sales & marketing leadership positions, with first-hand knowledge of the Medical Aesthetics market. Additional experience in Business Development will be appreciated.
A seasoned sales & marketing professional with a strong experience in launching new products, penetrating international markets, and establishing a highly performing distributors network and commercial team from scratch.
An entrepreneur who thrives in start-up businesses capable to roll-out sleeves to make things happen. A resourcefulness developer comfortable with risk-taking and uncertainty and with a strong appetite to build-up businesses even with limited resources.
A highly reliable strategic thinker, business builder and relentless achiever with proven background in devising, leading and achieving winning and high growth commercial strategies.
Strategy and Business Plan
Define clear short to long term sales and marketing strategies to address the company vision and the market potentials for target territory.
Establish a solid Business Plan within given time to achieve the strategies.
Assess and monitor performance against approved Business Plan.
Organization
Establish, grow and manage sales and marketing organization in Asia Pacific to implement the business strategy and plan through distribution networks in the territory
Lead and manage a professional team to achieve both the personal and company goals.
Operations and performance
Develop and manage distribution commercial channels across the territory to achieve business results
Participate in negotiations, contracting, and sales strategies to assist in closing sales
Promote marketing activities focusing on cosmetic/dermatology professionals (KOLs) while leveraging those relationships and publications, white papers to strengthen product image, competitive position, and performance.
Establish and lead regular sales reviews to communicate results, address issues, and gather input from stakeholders.
Job requirement
A bachelor or master degree in Pharma or life science.
Proved track records in successful product launching, management of distribution networks, and achieving sound commercial performance.
Demonstrated strong capability of sales and marketing, strategic planning and execution, entrepreneurship, in aesthetic & beauty business.
Demonstrated principled leadership and unyielding business ethics.
Effective communication and interpersonal skills
Exercise broad vision to identify emerging markets and sales opportunities.
Ability to lead a team, influences others, and through strong organizational skills, handle increasing levels of responsibilities.
Previous working experience in the functions of marketing & Sales and/or Business Development in major aesthetic & beauty companies in Asia Pacific
Fluent in English and Asian languages (eg. Chinese).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01
