Comissioning Engineer
2025-04-14
The role directly reports to the Project Commissioning Manager. The role is to co-ordinate and witness the Commissioning activities on a specific Mission Critical project. Commissioning witnessing ensures that the equipment matches design and performance criteria. The role also requires the ongoing mentoring of Testing Turnover & Commissioning personnel on the project to ensure their continued development.
Key Tasks/Responsibilities/Accountabilities
Primary Roles
• To review and understand project specifications and drawings fully and extract the project specific Turnover requirements.
• Ensure the E&I Turnover protocols are followed.
• Assist development of the commissioning schedule.
• Assist development of the commissioning platforms utilised for commissioning/turnover.
• Comment on L1-L5 commissioning scripts.
• Attend FWT/FAT. Witness testing activities.
• Liaise with all vendors to ensure they are fully aware of our specific requirements and review/approve all proposed Testing & Commissioning RAMS.
• Witness pre-start up checks of systems/equipment.
• Lead tagging and client walkdowns of equipment and systems.
o Co-ordinate with the project QC Lead ensuring the equipment and systems are construction issue free.
• Witness start-up checks of systems/equipment.
o Co-ordinates startup and switching requirements with the COHE team.
• Witness L3 testing of systems/equipment
o Ensure testing complies with design and performance criteria.
• Assist in co-ordination of load bank setup and application.
• Attend L4/L5 testing. Witnessing the testing and ensuring the testing is carried out in line with approved scripts and design/performance criteria.
• Raises commissioning issues during the commissioning process.
• Issues daily/weekly reports to the Cx Manager.
• Validates all paperwork and data received from the vendors and contractors. Uploads to the commissioning portal, contributing to the system turnover.
o Reviews final turn over documents prior to handover.
• Assist client training and handover in line with agreed schedule.
When required, provide technical support to the engineering team for troubleshooting and issue resolution.
