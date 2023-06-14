Collaborative And Solution Oriented Hrbp To Cevt
CEVT is here to make urban mobility enjoyable, smart and sustainable. We fast-track innovation and transform ideas into pioneering technology solutions. Automotive is in our DNA and intelligent mobility is our core. We serve society with sustainable mobility solutions, both private and shared.
As part of ZEEKR and the Geely family, one of the most innovative and fastest growing global mobility groups, our work comes to life in products and services from world-leading brands. CEVT was built by people from all over the world.
We're flexible, fast, and always in motion.
The arena
The CEVT HR department has around 20 co-workers. Apart from the HRBP team, we also have specialized functions for Talent Acquisition, Compensation & Benefit, Learning & Development and Work Environment. The HR unit, just as CEVT as a whole is an international and multi-cultural environment.
The role
As an HRBP at CEVT you will cooperate with one or several business units. You will work with business leaders and management teams to provide proactive and professional HR support. As the successful candidate, you are experienced and familiar with all sorts of HR processes such as performance management, salary reviews, change management, union negotiations, etc.
CEVT is a very dynamic company, so as the successful candidate, you must have a solution-oriented and flexible mindset. The role will include a wide range of HR-related questions, so it is important that you are prepared to work both strategically, as well as with daily operations.
Based on Lindholmen, Gothenburg you will work with members that are, just like you, proud of their professionalism, motivation, and level of skills.
Start date for this position is as soon as possible.
You have probably done something like this:
• A minimum of 3 years of experience in an HRBP role in which you have been supporting managers and management teams
• Be knowledgeable in Swedish labor law in order to provide advice to managers and leaders
• Documented experience from labor relations
• Experiences from working with HR in an international context are appreciated
Who You Are:
• Group oriented, collaborative and a great team player
• Pragmatic, innovative and solution oriented.
• Service-minded, professional and with high integrity
• Strong business acumen
• Skilled communicator. You must be fluent in both written and oral English
Like us, you believe that great teams are about personalities, not just skills. We believe that your down-to-earth and inspiring personality makes you get things done in a pragmatic and proactive way while having fun. It is important to have a positive mindset and "we-can-do-it" attitude while taking a collaborative and structured approach to reach the best possible outcome under the given circumstances.
We also believe in teams that take maximum advantage of strengths inherent in diversity and inclusion. We find that inclusive and balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions.
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome to contact us for more information:
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, 072-988 85 44, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
for questions regarding the recruitment process
Read more about our recruitment process here (https://career.cevt.se/pages/recruitment-process).
Last application date: 2023-07-02
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations, we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at CEVT
We are engineers, developers, and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture, and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.
• Supportive and creative work environment
• 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
• Great office location at Lindholmen
