CO-OP Intern, Test Engineering
2025-02-10
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
About the Co-op internship at Cytiva:
Cytiva is currently looking for a Co-op intern from the Bachelor of Science Programme in Electronic and Computer Engineering / Medical Engineering at Umeå University to join us for an internship over the course of two consecutive summers - the summer of 2025 and 2026. During your two summers of paid work we offer you participation in interesting projects, an exciting mix of theory and practice, a personal mentor and the possibility to create an extensive network of dedicated colleagues, both on-site and globally. During your first year as an Engineering Co-op intern, you will primarily focus on the manufacturing of systems, before transitioning to focus on test development tasks during your second year. Upon completion of the Co-op internship, you're given the opportunity to make real contributions to site development through your master thesis. Co-op is the first step into our global organization, where the career possibilities are endless.
About you:
Currently studying your second semester at the Bachelor of Science Programme in Electronic and Computer Engineering / Medical Engineering at Umeå University.
Fluent in both English and Swedish, verbally and written, with strong communication skills.
To be eligible for the Co-op internship at Cytiva, you are required to have a valid work permit.
Application:
Please submit your application latest 23rd of February. For any questions regarding this Co-op internship position, please reach out to Anders Hamrén at anders.hamren@cytiva.com
.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
