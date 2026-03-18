Cloud Platform Engineering Tech Lead
Icomera AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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Icomera is a leading global innovator in connectivity solutions within the transportation sector. We are at the forefront of transforming public transport, making it smarter, safer, greener, and more connected than ever before. At Icomera, you work with products used by millions of passengers worldwide, including those traveling with some of the world's largest train and bus operators.
We are seeking an experienced Cloud Platform Engineering Tech Lead to join our team and lead the development and operations of our cloud platform infrastructure.
Job type: Full-time
Workplace conditions: Hybrid
Location: Gothenburg
About the Role:
This role is part of Icomera's plan to establish a dedicated platform team enabling high quality delivery from development to production for cloud based applications. In the near term, your primary focus will be our Google Cloud (GCP) platform and Kubernetes workloads; in the long term, you will lead and execute the migration and standardization towards AWS.
As Tech Lead - Cloud Platform Engineering, you will design and operate GCP and AWS infrastructure and Kubernetes clusters (GKE/EKS), implement Infrastructure as Code using Terraform and GitOps, provide hardened templates/standards for product teams, and ensure observability, reliability, security, and cost efficiency across environments.
Key responsibilities:
Design, build and operate GCP and AWS cloud infrastructure; manage Kubernetes clusters (GKE/EKS) and multicluster workloads.
Implement InfrastructureasCode (Terraform) and GitOps; enforce reusable, secure templates for development teams.
Drive observability (Prometheus/Grafana), SLOs and incident response readiness; maintain HA and performance across prod/nonprod..
Collaborate crossfunctionally to improve delivery pipelines and developer experience; champion securitybydesign and compliance (e.g., ISO 27001).
Optimize cloud costs and resource efficiency, own guardrails, landing zones and account structures.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field or a Higher vocational Education within Cloud Engineering with a focus on AWS
Minimum 5-10 years of experience in cloud engineering and platform operations.
Strong expertise in Kubernetes (GKE/EKS), Terraform, GitOps, CI/CD, observability (Grafana/Prometheus).
Deep understanding of web infrastructure: DNS, VPC, load balancing, and proxying.
Experience with incident management and cost optimization in cloud environments.
Strong Linux experience and scripting skills.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Strong communication skills and ability to work in distributed teams.
Ability to act as a tech lead for a small team, providing guidance and technical leadership.
Knowledge in Python and Bash scripting for automation is considered meritorious
Knowledge in ansible for configuration management is considered meritorious
Experience with VMware vSphere for virtualization and infrastructure management is considered meritorious
Who You Are:
You are a hands-on technical leader who thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. You combine deep technical expertise with a passion for building scalable, secure, and reliable cloud platforms. You enjoy solving complex challenges, mentoring others, and driving innovation in infrastructure and operations. You thrive in an environment with many stakeholders, and don't hesitate to actively advocate for the team's interests.
Our Offer:
This position is based in Gothenburg. In addition to a competitive salary, we offer a comprehensive benefits package, with specific benefits varying by location in line with local regulations and practices (e.g., vacation days, public holidays, and other entitlements)
More about the position:
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment. Background checks will be performed at the final stage of the recruitment process.
About Icomera:
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions.
Visit www.icomera.com
for further information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icomera AB
(org.nr 556572-2864)
Odinsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9805447