Cloud Platform Engineer
Novo Energy Production AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Platform Cloud Engineer - NOVO Energy, Gothenburg
We are looking for a Platform Cloud Engineer join our growing team and help us implement and develop cloud-first, state-of-the-art factory solutions. If you're a hands on Cloud Engineer, eager to build Industry 4.0 solutions, develop and drive AWS products in a true high-tech industry we'd love to see you on the team.
Note; With summer holidays coming up, we will try to handle the applications as soon as we can, but you might expect feedback after summer.
Our mission
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Gigafactory in Torslanda will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with the potential to produce battery cells for half a million Volvo cars per year.
The role
As a Platform Cloud engineer, you will be part of building the foundation for NOVO Energy's Gigafactory in close collaboration with Northvolt by implementing selected solutions. This will be a cloud first, smart factory / Industry 4.0 state-of-the-art MES system. Extensively using Amazon Web Services (AWS) for modern cloud capabilities will be a key.
This role will see you working on a proprietary technology that is key to advanced lithium-ion battery manufacturing. As such you will work in tight partnership with the Northvolt teams, where you will be the main point of knowledge transfer. This will offer you a rare opportunity to influence the direction and functionality of cloud solutions with some of the very best in the business.
As such, this role requires frequent travels to Stockholm to meet with, and learn from the teams there.
Key responsibilities
- Bring best practices from DevOps and site reliability engineering disciplines to industrial technology while building and improving the tooling needed to support this.
- Design, test and deploy infrastructure to operate a modern factory producing large amounts of data and connected batteries daily using infrastructure as code.
- Collaborate with software engineers to develop automation solutions for how we safely test and deploy code.
- Work to develop and help to document NOVO Energy's processes around infrastructure and software deployment, best practices and ways of working.
- Work with the Security team to continuously test, monitor, and improve the security of our infrastructure.
- Work with people with network competence to help build out the right network architecture and deployment solutions for 3rd party software we need.
- Improve and build the ML/AI Platform leveraging the data available from all our factories
- Keep up with the state of the art in infrastructure, "everything as a software," virtualization, CI/CD frameworks, cross-platform software development, engineering processes, as well as develop more domain knowledge in related areas (among others, automation, battery manufacturing and connectivity)
- Help us build a great team and make NOVO Energy a great place to work!
You and your skills
We know that many different names are given to this role in other companies, and your experience likely spans a variety of areas including software development, cloud and traditional infrastructure. It is likely that in the past you have had titles like devops, infrastructure, software, cloud or site reliability engineer.
We believe you are a strong team player with an outgoing, holistic and cost efficient fit for purpose approach. You understand that the mission is to establish a well-functioning Gigafactory where the timeplan is tight and the collaboration with our owners are key. Finding ways to proceed in a context where there are numerous of questions is something you are comfortable with. It is important for us to work with people that are reliable, good at communication and structured.
In addition we believe you have experience from:
- deploying and managing infrastructure in the cloud (AWS, GCP or Azure) using infrastructure as code (ideally Terraform)
- developing and managing highly automated continuous integration and deployment pipelines and helping developers increase their productivity
- working with distributed systems, microservices, load balancing, etc.
- working with virtualization, containerization, Kubernetes and related technologies
- programming in at least one language (ideally Go or Python) and desire to learn more
What's in it for you?
The teams at NOVO Energy are highly collaborative. Together we innovate, reinvent, and learn quickly to build a world class Gigafactory, establishing a new high-tech industry in Gothenburg and build an exceptional business. Currently in a start-up phase, this is an outstanding opportunity for you to make an outsized impact, contribute to our shared success and to grow your role, remit and career together with us.
Our expansion is rapid, and in coming years there will be 3,000 of us operating in a high-tech manufacturing setting where IT will be a critical enabler.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8740454