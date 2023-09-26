Cloud Engineer
2023-09-26
Resurs is a niche bank with an aim for the future. We love new technology and are the first bank in the Nordics to become entirely cloud-based. Do you want to develop within your field of Cloud Engineering while contributing to the development of future banking? You've come to the right place.
Get an idea of the role
Resurs Bank is looking for Cloud Engineers who want to join us on our ongoing cloud transformation journey. In this role you will (together with IT Developers) migrate and maintain the existing OpenShift-based on-prem setup to AWS EKS.
The Cloud Engineer we are looking for will:
• Perform maintenance and monitoring of the AWS cloud infrastructure to ensure it is operating optimally, efficiently, and patched against known vulnerabilities.
• Deploy and configure cloud services such as EC2, EKS, storage, databases, and networking.
• Troubleshoot issues in the cloud infrastructure, including service downtime, software failures, and security breaches.
• Automating the deployment/task and scaling of cloud-based applications using scripting languages like YAML, Python, Bash, Powershell
• Provide documentation at the right level, to help others to understand and support what you have built.
• Take part in the ambulatory emergency service (every 5-6th weeks)
Skills & Experience
• University degree in computer science, information technology, or equivalent experience
• Experience in designing and building scalable, fault-tolerant serverless event-driven microservices architecture in AWS.
• Strong knowledge of AWS Cloud Infrastructure including EKS, S3, RDS, CloudWatch, EC2, RabbitMQ, ElastiCache, VPC, CloudTrail, and Secret Manager.
• Good understanding of container orchestration tools like Kubernetes.
• Experience setting up and maintaining EKS clusters at scale using tools like Helm and ArgoCD.
• Experience with provisioning the infrastructure & configuration management deployment tools like Crossplane, Terraform, and CloudFormation.
• Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack, Kibana, AWS CloudWatch, AWS CloudTrail.
Good to Have:
• Knowledge of system administration on Linux environments.
• Experience to migrate on-premises to Cloud
• Familiarity with Cloud Security
• Knowledge of security best practices and ensuring compliance with industry standards.
• Knowledge of ServiceNow and ITSM
• Knowledge of networking concepts like Firewall, load balancing, switching and routing.
• Solid understanding of CI/CD principles and hands-on experience with relevant tools.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world, and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
