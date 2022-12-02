Cloud Developer for Trainee Program at Sandvik in Stockholm
2022-12-02
Do you want to help shape the future together with Sandvik? After the turn of the year, Framtiden's Trainee Program starts at Sandvik, where you will have the opportunity to both train and work as a Cloud Developer. Does it sound interesting? In with the application!
Trainee program
The Trainee Program at Sandvik gives you the best possible start to your career as a Cloud Developer. Once on board, you will get a year where we will combine your daily work with training so that you will grow both as an individual and increase your technical competence. We want you to be part of our team for a long time and we believe that it starts with a commitment from us, we want to give you as a new employee a year of development through our Trainee Program.
As a recent graduate, you come from the school environment into a program where we invest in your skills development while you get the chance to build a network and community with others who are in the same situation as you. For one year, you will continuously receive training days, joint activities while carrying out your daily work with the team.
The role as a Cloud Developer
When you are not training or on your way to activities connected to the trainee program, you will work in Sandvik's operations as a Cloud developer and belong to a strategic department that focuses on modernizing the architecture of the IT operations at Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS). There are currently 14 people in the group who focus on architecture but also development. They support and provide support in various internal issues and work very closely with the other divisions at SMS. Today, they are working on a project that focuses on establishing a platform that supports digital development.
They work according to scrum with agile system development including daily standups. They work on a project basis where you as a Cloud developer will participate in 1 project at a time with a project duration of 6 months and up. Technologies you will use are mainly Azure, Java and Springboot.
For the role of Cloud developer, we are looking for those who...
• Has a bachelor's degree in computer technology, systems science, information technology or similar
• Has good knowledge of spoken and written English
• Approved work-permit
We see it as meritorious if you have previously worked in Azure and/or Java and have a Master's degree in IT.
In addition to the above qualifications, we see that you as an applicant have a communicative streak and are not afraid to ask for help. Here we also see that you listen to the group and like to share your own creative thoughts to help the group improve its processes and develop.
About Sandvik Machining Solutions
Business area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions provides tools, tooling systems and services that optimize machining operations such as turning, milling and drilling. Services include, for example, logistic solutions and productivity improvement programs. The business area segment holds several market-leading brands for its metal-cutting offering which operate independently from each other.
About Framtiden AB
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden can be found in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
You will be employed by Framtiden during the entire trainee Program and it is Framtiden's and Sandvik's intention that the trainee period shall be transferred to employment at Sandvik.
Other information
Start: January 2023
Scope: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Hjorthagen (Gasverket)
Workplace: Hybrid 50/50 Ersättning
