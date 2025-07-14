Cloud Developer
Ericsson AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
Are you at the start or about to start your career? Then, you've come to the place. We are technology leaders that create ground-breaking technology, conceived, built and delivered to make people's lives easier, more fulfilling and connected. To imagine the possible and work with the latest technology of today and tomorrow, we are looking for the next generation in Tech to join our community of over 5 000 R&D professionals in Stockholm. We don't simply transform technology. We transform people too, by giving them support, learning and career development opportunities.
About this Opportunity:
At Ericsson Business Area Cloud Software & Services we develop Ericsson cloud solutions for virtualized and containerized applications.
A development crafted on agile and DevOps principles in close collaboration with customers, securing quality products and solutions through continuous improvement, innovation and sharing knowledge. We enable our users to capture the full value of connectivity by developing pioneering technology and services that will shape and influence the way we all live and work. We constantly explore how to benefit from the numerous advantages of cloud computing systems, Usability and AI.
What you will do:
During your first year, you will participate in an internal rotation program within our Cloud Product Development Unit. During the rotation you get the opportunity to build a personal network, experience different parts of the organization and learn different
tasks and products. After the rotation is finished, you get your permanent position according to your own wishes and the needs of the business.
The role includes: requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, software design, integration, verification, simulations, tools design, Product Lifecycle Management support and product documentation.
Skills you bring:
• BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering or equivalent field. The start date is after the summer 2023, soon-to-be graduates are welcome!
• Java, Javascript, Python and Go Programming skills. Can demonstrate genuine curiosity about programming and strong skills in at least one language, preferably Java
• Knowledge in Linux environment and APIs
• Solid balance of a strategic and problem solving attitude with the ability to get things done
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Interest or knowledge in some of these areas are an advantage:
• Modern software development tools such as Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, etc.
• Automation and scripting
• Data networking basics
• Basic network security and security concepts, such as HTTPS, TLS, PKI, encryption and decryption.
• RestConf/NetConf, REST/API or Ansible technologies
• CNCF, Openstack and other Open Source Communities
• Containers and Container Orchestration
• Cloud computing platforms, like VMware and OpenStack
In addition to this, your personal qualities are important for us. We believe that you are curious, creative and adapt quickly to change. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "770136-43520222". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Mia Erfält 000000 Jobbnummer
9427729