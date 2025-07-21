Cloud Backend Software Developer - Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB / Datajobb / Landskrona Visa alla datajobb i Landskrona
2025-07-21
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready for a new challenge in IoT and cloud solutions, where you work with cutting-edge technologies in a fast-growing, business-critical area for ASSA ABLOY? If so, this role could be a perfect match.
We're looking for a Cloud Backend Software Developer to join our Insight team in Landskrona. You'll work in an agile development team helping to shape the future of Insight-our cloud-native platform built on a microservices architecture using managed AWS services. The platform follows a serverless-first, event-driven design and includes web clients built in React and mobile apps developed with Flutter.
Within our department, we're building an ecosystem of connected, intelligent products and services. Our mission is to enhance customer operations through data collection, remote control, performance optimization, and more-bringing smarter buildings to life.
What you'll be doing
In this role, you'll play a central part in designing, building, and evolving our backend cloud solutions, both developing new features and optimizing and maintaining existing functionality. Even though this is primarily a backend role, experience with and interest in frontend development in React would be highly desirable. Your work will deliver real value to customers and internal users alike.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Designing and implementing cloud-based functionality and infrastructure
Contributing to the platform architecture with a focus on security, scalability, and performance
Collaborating with architects, designers, testers, and fellow developers to ensure technical excellence
Translating business needs into clear, actionable technical requirements
Ensuring software quality through secure coding practices, peer reviews, and automated testing
Maintaining and optimizing current systems for long-term reliability
Building and managing CI/CD pipelines to streamline deployments
Ensuring stable operations and post-deployment system maintainability
Creating clear and structured documentation of system functionality
What we're looking for
We're looking for someone with a strong technical foundation and real-world experience in cloud architecture and modern backend development. To thrive in this role, you bring:
Solid expertise in AWS cloud development, including integration of native services
Proficiency in Java (for core service development) and Go (for AWS Lambda functions)
Experience with serverless and event-driven architectures
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, test-driven development, and automated testing
Background in agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban, using tools like JIRA or Azure DevOps
Ability to contribute to and maintain scalable, maintainable architecture and documentation
Communication skills and fluency in English
Previous experience with React frontend development and/or an interest in full stack development is advantageous.
Who you are
We believe you are someone who brings both energy and structure to the team. You are:
• Well-organized and methodical in your work
• Reliable, flexible, and driven by curiosity
• Positive and solution-oriented with a "can-do" mindset
• Eager to explore and apply new digital technologies
Ready to join us?
Let's connect-we'd love to get to know you! We're building diverse, inclusive teams and welcome applications from anyone who sees themselves thriving in this role.
In this recruitment, we are partnering with Cabeza AB. For questions, please reach out to Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz at malin.schultz@cabeza.se
. To protect your data, please do not send your application via email.
Let's create a safer and more open world-together.
About ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them-wherever they go. With more than 50,000 colleagues in over 70 countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all types of spaces-physical and digital-safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value performance over titles or background. We support our employees in building careers that align with their goals-offering feedback, training, and development along the way. We encourage our colleagues to grow locally, regionally, or even globally.
Diversity and inclusion are essential to how we work and who we are. We welcome a wide range of perspectives and experiences.
Our divisional headquarters is located less than a 10-minute walk from Landskrona train station, in a modern, collaborative office environment. https://www.assaabloy.com/se/sv Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB
(org.nr 556981-4816), http://www.cabeza.se Arbetsplats
Cabeza Kontakt
Malin Schultz malin.schultz@cabeza.se +46(0) 72 576 25 45 Jobbnummer
9433587