Clinical Supply Associate
Clinical Supply Associate - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 12-month consultancy assignment
At AstraZeneca, we believe in the potential of our people, and you'll develop beyond what you thought possible! We make the most of your skills and passion by actively supporting you to see what you can achieve no matter where you start with us.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
The Clinical Supply Associate (CSA) supports the clinical supply management team with task-based activities to ensure high-quality and timely delivery of materials to clinical trial patients. This role is a great opportunity for someone who thrives working in an agile, vibrant and global environment.
What you'll do:
The CSA supports teams with task-based activities that include:
• Management of temperature excursion assessments affecting clinical trial material.
• Electronic document archiving and quality control.
• User Acceptance Testing of digital systems.
• Support the coordination of the purchase and delivery of External Commercial Products.
• Facilitation of documentation activities ensuring inspection readiness to meet international GMP standards.
• Coordination of ID testing requests of clinical trial material.
• Documentation and coordination of product quality complaints and GXP deviations.
• Utilising Supply Chain Management systems to support agile ways of working.
• Continually improving the Clinical Supply Chain processes through visual management, problem-solving, global standardisation and process confirmation.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and enterprise acumen, quickly becoming a super-user within a core role and/or leading improvement initiatives. You will work with multiple colleagues, customers and partners internally and externally across all phases of the drug development lifecycle, covering small and large molecule drug products. You will follow SHE and GXP standards and will be personally accountable for these areas within your own work plans.
Essential for the role:
• Degree and/or Masters in a scientific discipline or supply chain management
• Proven track record of critical thinking under pressure.
• A supply chain management ambition.
• Excellent aptitude for digital systems and an active interest in GenAI.
• Thrives in a process-orientated workplace, on task-based activities and with a focus on the customer/patient.
• Team player with a structured problem-solving mindset and a focus on quality.
• Comfortable in a high-paced and agile environment.
• Excellent communication and numeracy skills.
At AstraZeneca, when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity, no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we are opening new ways to work, pioneering ground-breaking methods, and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-14
