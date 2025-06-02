Clinical Supply Associate
2025-06-02
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
The Clinical Supply Associate (CSA) supports the clinical supply management team with task-based activities to ensure high-quality and timely delivery of materials to clinical trial patients. This role is a great opportunity for someone who thrives working in an agile, vibrant and global environment.
About the position
The CSA supports teams with task-based activities that include:
• Management of temperature excursion assessments affecting clinical trial material.
• Electronic document archiving and quality control.
• User Acceptance Testing of digital systems.
• Support the coordination of the purchase and delivery of External Commercial Products.
• Facilitation of documentation activities ensuring inspection readiness to meet international GMP standards.
• Coordination of ID testing requests of clinical trial material.
• Documentation and coordination of product quality complaints and GXP deviations.
• Utilising Supply Chain Management systems to support agile ways of working.
• Continually improving the Clinical Supply Chain processes through visual management, problem solving, global standardisation and process confirmation.
Responsibilities
In this role you will have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and enterprise acumen, quickly becoming a super-user within a core role and/or leading improvement initiatives. You will work with multiple colleagues, customers and partners internally and externally across all phases of the drug development lifecycle, covering small and large molecule drug products. You will follow SHE and GXP standards and will be personally accountable for these areas within your own work plans.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• Degree and/or Masters in a scientific discipline or supply chain management
• Proven track record of critical thinking under pressure.
• A supply chain management ambition.
• Excellent aptitude for digital systems and an active interest in GenAI.
• Thrives in a process orientated workplace, on task-based activities and with a focus on the customer/patient.
• Team player with a structured problem-solving mindset and a focus on quality.
• Comfortable in a high paced and agile environment.
• Excellent communication and numeracy skills.
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca for 12 months.
During this time you will be employed by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS employs curious experts in IT, Life Science and Engineering. We want to continue to attract the best employees, to continue to support our partners with the important competences you require. We are a recruitment and consulting company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11
