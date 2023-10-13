Clinical Research Assistant
Anocca
Anocca is a dynamic platform-based biotechnology company, based in modern labs in the Biovation Science Park in Södertälje. We are leading the way to a new generation of cancer therapies that harness the power of the immune system. We are a young group of more than 100 people from over 30 countries, and we are growing rapidly. At Anocca we have developed a proprietary, innovative biological platform for high-throughput, systematic interrogation of the human immune system with high precision, which is first aimed at enabling treatment of cancers. With a range of novel capabilities, Anocca is continuing to deploy our proprietary technologies into new areas of research, while also focusing on bringing our first T-cell therapies for cancer to clinical trials using our own manufacturing capabilities. We are now strengthening our internal clinical team.
Job description
In this role you will be at the heart of groundbraking clinical research, working with a passionate team to bring transformative treatments to life. As a clinical Research assistant, you will play a vital role in supporting clinical operations, ensuring the success of our studies.
Key responsibilities include
• Supporting the Clinical Operations teams with planning of studies and their CRO support.
• Work closely with internal and external (operational CRO) to ensure and support day-to-day delivery of clinical site operations.
• Ensures compliance with Good Clinical Practice (GCP), appropriate regulations, relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and internal tracking systems.
• Assist project teams with study-specific documentation and guidelines.
• Attend project team meetings and generate meeting minutes.
• Assist the project team with other external interactions, e.g. Investigator Meetings, including coordination, activities preparation, and generate meeting minutes.
• Assist in the production of slides, overheads, etc., as needed for project, departmental, sponsor, and/or business development presentations.
Skill Requirements
• A bachelor's degree in a related field such as life sciences, nursing, or pharmacy.
• Work experience in the clinical research industry, preferably in the ATMP field and/or in early phase oncology
• GCP knowledge and practical knowledge of clinical trials and regulatory requirements.
• Attention to detail and organization to ensure that study documents are accurate and complete, and that data is collected and reported accurately.
• Communication and interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with study sites, vendors, and other stakeholders.
• To be able to work well in a team environment and be able to build and maintain positive relationships.
• Good time management and multitasking abilities.
• Proficiency in computer software, such as Microsoft Office and electronic data capture (EDC) systems. Ersättning
