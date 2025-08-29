Client-Side Architect - Windows Linux Environments
2025-08-29
Assignment Description
We are seeking a talented Client-Side Architect to join our client 's team and take a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining client-side applications. The role requires broad expertise across Windows and Linux environments, with a focus on endpoint configuration management, patch management, application deployment, and VDI technologies.
Key Responsibilities include
Client-Side Architecture: Design and implement scalable and secure architectures for Windows and Linux, covering on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. Define and enforce best practices for performance and security.
Endpoint Configuration Management: Develop and maintain endpoint configuration strategies. Design, configure, and manage VDI environments (e.g., Citrix, VMware) for secure remote access.
Application Deployment: Architect scalable and reliable client-side applications, leveraging tools like SCCM, Intune, or other deployment platforms. Ensure efficient workflows from development to end-users.
Integration with Back-End Services: Collaborate with backend teams to integrate client-side apps with APIs and data sources (REST, JSON, XML). Apply Infrastructure-as-Code principles.
Testing & Debugging: Utilize frameworks and tools to ensure code quality and reliability.
Performance Optimization: Monitor and optimize client-side performance, considering latency, device capabilities, and user experience.
Security: Implement security best practices (e.g., NIST frameworks) to protect applications and VDI environments against vulnerabilities.
Mandatory Requirements
Proven experience with Windows and Linux client environments
Strong expertise in endpoint configuration management, patch management, application deployment, and VDI
Hands-on experience with tools such as SCCM, Intune, Citrix, VMware
Solid knowledge of security standards and frameworks
Strong collaboration skills to work closely with cross-functional teams
Meritorious
Experience with Infrastructure-as-Code practices
Familiarity with cloud and hybrid client solutions
Deep knowledge of performance optimization techniques for client-side applications
Experience with automation and testing frameworks
Terms & Scope
Scope: Full-time (Monday-Friday)
Location: Linköping or Stockholm). Remote work available upon agreement.
Language: English (Swedish is a plus)
Start date: As soon as possible
Duration: According to agreement
