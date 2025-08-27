Client Support Manager ABB Robotics
2025-08-27
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving quality resolution at the highest level? Join ABB Robotics as our new Client Support Manager, where you'll play a key role in managing and resolving top customer-reported quality issues-ensuring speed, transparency, and excellence in every interaction.
At ABB Robotics, you'll be part of a global leader in automation and innovation. We offer a collaborative and inclusive environment where your expertise and ideas truly matter. Join us in shaping the future of robotics-where customer success and quality excellence go hand in hand.
Responsibilities in the role include:
Leading the resolution of high-priority customer quality issues, ensuring fast and effective communication across global and local stakeholders.
Acting as a key point of contact for internal teams and customers, maintaining a clear overview of quality trends and customer expectations.
Supporting cross-functional teams in executing corrective actions and optimizing speed of resolution.
Representing ABB in customer meetings - ensuring that customer requirements are considered in every solution.
Monitor and communicate the overall quality picture for assigned key customers, and ensure adherence to defined communication channels and processes.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent.
Proven experience in project management, leadership, and customer service within industrial or automation environments.
Strong analytical and technical understanding, with a quality and service mindset.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills-able to lead discussions and build trust across functions and with customers.
Proficiency in MS Office; knowledge or certification in Lean Six Sigma is a plus.
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take the lead, share bold ideas, and shape real outcomes. You'll grow through hands-on experience, mentorship, and learning that fits your goals. Here, your work doesn't just matter, it moves things forward.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Ken Huynh. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Last day to apply is 2025-09-28. We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated).
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
