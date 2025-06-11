Cleaner

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2025-06-11


Our customer is an educational group that operates schools and learning institutions for children and students from preschool to upper secondary school and adult education.

Location:

Stockholm area (Täby, Åkersberga, Bromma, Kista)

Who we are looking for:

Cleaner

Your responsibilities:

• cleaning of school premises.

Requirements:

• intermediate level of English language;

• experience working in cleaning.

Your profile:

• you are flexible and a team player.

What the employer offers:

• permanent employment with 6 months probation, start as soon as possible;

• work clothes are provided;

• friskvårdsbidrag.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9384664

