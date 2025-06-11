Cleaner
2025-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
Our customer is an educational group that operates schools and learning institutions for children and students from preschool to upper secondary school and adult education.
Location:
Stockholm area (Täby, Åkersberga, Bromma, Kista)
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner
Your responsibilities:
• cleaning of school premises.
Requirements:
• intermediate level of English language;
• experience working in cleaning.
Your profile:
• you are flexible and a team player.
What the employer offers:
• permanent employment with 6 months probation, start as soon as possible;
• work clothes are provided;
• friskvårdsbidrag.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
