Citrix VDI Technician
Saab AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2023-09-13
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person with a great interest, knowledge and experience within citrix? Come join our team as a Citrix VDI Technician and contribute to the smooth operation of our virtual desktop environment while ensuring a high level of user satisfaction and technical support. Apply now to be part of our dynamic and innovative organization.
Your role
We are seeking a skilled Citrix VDI Technician to join our team and provide technical support and administration for our virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment based on Citrix technologies. As a Citrix VDI Technician, you will be responsible for deploying, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting the Citrix VDI infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and user satisfaction. Your expertise in Citrix XenDesktop, XenApp, and other relevant technologies will be crucial in delivering seamless virtual desktop solutions to our organization.
You will collaborate closely with IT teams and end-users to resolve technical issues, implement enhancements, and contribute to the overall improvement of our virtual desktop environment. Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a customer-centric approach are essential for success in this role.
Your profile
Your skills and experience will include:
* In-depth knowledge of Citrix XenDesktop, XenApp, and other Citrix technologies.
* Proficiency in configuring and managing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments.
* Great understanding of networking principles and protocols related to VDI.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Desired skills:
* Familiarities with Windows Server operating systems and Active Directory.
* Relevant certifications (e.g., Citrix Certified Associate/Virtualization, Citrix Certified Professional/Virtualization) are a plus.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_21761". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8109226