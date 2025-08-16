Childcare job

Join Our Team as a Nanny with Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
Do you have a passion for caring for babies and young children? We're looking for warm, professional, and experienced nannies to join our team-caring for babies aged 0-1 year as well as older children across the Stockholm area. Start date: as soon as possible!

We're looking for candidates who:
Have proven experience caring for babies and young children

Hold a valid CPR and First Aid certification (or are willing to obtain one)

Can provide a clear background check and excellent references

Have a nurturing, positive attitude and a genuine love for children

Are flexible, reliable, and able to adapt to family needs

Can commit to working long-term with our families

Are fluent in English and/or Swedish (other languages are a plus)


How to Apply

If you meet these qualifications and are excited to join a supportive, professional agency, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15
E-post: Info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
113 50  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9461362

