Childcare job
2025-08-21
Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with group ages from 0 - 1 year old and young children, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position details:
Location: Thorildsvägen
Children: 4 year old and a 2 year old
Starting: as soon as possible
Schedule: Monday and Friday afternoons ( flexible with the days)
Hours: 15:30 - 18:30, sporadic weekends from 08:30am - 11:30am
Duration: Long term
Language: English as mother tongue
Allergies: No
Pets: a cat
Requirements: Someone experience with this groupage, reliable, available to commit long term.
We're looking for candidates who:
• Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
• Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
• Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
• Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
• Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-20
E-post: Info@stockholm-nanny.se Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
112 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9469204