Chief Studio Officer
2025-11-04
The Chief Studio Officer (CSO) will support studio managers at Paradox in achieving strategic goals, ensuring studios deliver player-centric products while fostering sustainable business growth.
Key Responsibilities
Leadership & Management: Guide and develop Studio Managers to create autonomous units aligned with Paradox's vision.
Peer Reviews: Collaborate with the Chief Creative Officer to organize peer reviews and prioritize feedback in development.
Staffing & Resource Management: Plan staffing across studios to enhance talent retention, revenue growth, and profitability.
Productivity Enhancement: Increase studio productivity for live games, measured by relevant KPIs.
Cost Management: Assist Studio Managers in managing costs to maintain healthy profit margins.
Engine & Tools: Organize engine team efforts to meet project needs and promote the adoption of development tools.
Collaboration: Work with senior leaders to achieve company targets for revenue, profit, and monthly active users (MAU).
Requirements
Experience: 15+ years in team development within the tech or gaming sector.
Performance Record: Proven success in enhancing business unit performance over time.
Change Management: Skilled in process improvement and implementing effective new practices.
Gaming Experience: Familiarity with Grand Strategy and deep management games, along with an understanding of related player communities, is a strong plus.
Success Metrics
The CSO will be deemed successful when the studio organization shows sustainable growth in output, maintains stable quality, and retains engaged talent.
Location: Stockholm HQ, full-time in the office with flexibility
