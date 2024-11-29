Chief Safety Officer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
About us
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we are pioneers in crafting the future of safe, autonomous, and sustainable transportation solutions on and off-road applications. Our vision centers around providing customers with world-leading solutions that redefine safety, sustainability, and innovation. To support this mission, we seek a Head of Safety/Chief Safety Officer (CSO) to drive our safety, and engineering excellence initiatives. If you are a seasoned leader with a strategic mindset and a passion for safety innovation, join us in shaping the future of transportation.
Role Overview
The Head of Safety/Chief Safety Officer will oversee the entire safety framework within Volvo Autonomous Solutions, ensuring the highest standards of functional safety, and operational integrity for autonomous systems. The ideal candidate will bring experience in both engineering management and people leadership within global organizations, particularly in functional safety, CE Marking.
Key Responsibilities:
* Strategic Safety Leadership: Lead the development, implementation, and execution of Volvo Autonomous Solutions CE marking, functional safety, SOTIF strategies from concept to full deployment.
* Organizational Development: Lead and mentor a team of safety engineers' experts, fostering a culture of safety excellence. Initiate training programs and develop subject matter experts to build a high-performing safety network within Volvo.
* Process & Workflow Ownership: Design, develop, and refine safety processes and tools for autonomous driving technology. Establish global engineering workflows and create safety cases, ensuring product readiness for serial production and regulatory compliance.
* Cross-functional Collaboration: Represent VAS in engagements with OEMs, suppliers, and industry partners to establish and drive safety initiatives.
* Proactive Risk Management: Establish and execute a proactive risk management strategy covering confirmation measures, training, and process improvements. Oversee the development of preventive measures across multiple safety dimensions, including autonomous driving.
Qualifications:
* Proven experience leading safety functions, ideally in autonomous driving, ADAS, or connected vehicle technologies.
* Experience in risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and processes/methods/tools for functional safety. In-depth knowledge of automotive standards such as ISO 26262, ISO 21434, and ISO 21448.
* Track record of developing and deploying safety processes in complex, matrixed organizations.
* Strong intercultural communication skills, with experience leading international teams and managing cross-functional collaborations.
* Skilled in agile project management, CI/CD integration, and familiar with quality management systems.
* A background as an industry thought leader, with contributions to conferences and industry publications.
* Good knowledge of systems engineering including embedded SW/HW in the automotive domain.
* Good knowledge of system safety engineering practices, safety standards and product safety.
* Experience in requirements management
* Experience in leading and performing safety audits and assessments
What We Offer:
We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting opportunities for both professional and personal growth. Without a doubt, this is a unique opportunity to join a fantastic team working with truly disruptive technology while at the same time being a part of the world-renowned Volvo Group. Here you will have the chance to work on groundbreaking technology and set new standards in safety and cybersecurity. Together we will shape the future of mobility and create a brighter future for next generations.
Volvo Autonomous Solutions stands for modern development of cutting-edge technology, and we are unified by diversity, innovating ideas and inclusiveness. As an equal opportunity employer, we strive to offer you flexibility and work-life balance whoever and wherever you are to enable high engagement and fulfillment in both your professional and personal life.
Join Us
Be part of a transformative journey at Volvo Autonomous Solutions, where your expertise will directly shape the future of autonomous technology and transportation safety. Apply now to join a global leader in driving innovation that matters.
