Chief Digital Officer (CDO)
RestLaunch AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-04-23
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos RestLaunch AB i Jönköping
We are hiring a Chief Digital Officer to lead all digital technology functions of the company. This is a senior, founding-level position with authority over the company's technical direction, infrastructure, platform architecture, and engineering team.
The CDO reports directly to the CEO and is responsible not only for what gets built, but for how it is built, and how it is maintained over time.
Areas of Responsibility
1. Platform Architecture and Technical Strategy
• Define and own the technical architecture of all company platforms, systems, and AI-powered features
• Evaluate and select technologies, vendors, and infrastructure solutions to keep the company at the cutting edge
• Set and enforce standards for system reliability, scalability, security, and automation across all products and markets
2. Infrastructure, Automation, and Systems Operations
• Oversee backend infrastructure including cloud services, databases, API deployments, and automated workflows
• Design and implement AI and automation systems that improve product quality, operational efficiency, and user experience
• Manage all third-party integrations and maintain system uptime, performance monitoring, and incident response
3. Product and Execution
• Translate business requirements into structured technical and automation plans, and own the full release pipeline
• Lead QA, pre-launch readiness checks, and ongoing data quality processes across all markets
• Maintain technical documentation and internal engineering standards
What We Are Looking For
• Hands-on experience with backend systems, APIs, databases, and automated workflows
• Experience designing and deploying AI and automation systems in production environments
• Strong understanding of third-party integrations including payments, communications, and data services
• Familiarity with mobile platform release pipelines and deployment processes
• Ability to evaluate and implement new technologies quickly and independently
• Experience with serverless architectures, edge computing, or no-code automation platforms
• Background in consumer mobile platforms, personalization systems, or data-driven products
No specific academic degree is required. Candidates are evaluated on demonstrated technical skill and ability to execute independently. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23
E-post: info@localbuilder.io Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RestLaunch AB
(org.nr 559241-3800)
Ådalsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
561 30 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9872990