Chemist, analytical/organic/food/bio chemistry
2023-12-20
Redstone Separations is a start-up company with laboratories at the agricultural university in Alnarp. We are developing and producing polymeric separation materials for separations and synthesis. Our materials are for use in food industry, life sciences and pharmaceutial industry.
We are looking for a chemist currently studying at a university in southern Sweden or the Copenhagen/Denmark area that would like to conduct their master thesis at our company.
Thesis topic: "Development of production processes for food and pharmaceutical compounds". Examples of compounds are proteins, food oils, bio-pharmaceuticals etc. Our resins are either used as adsorbent for purification, or as scavenger to remove contaminants, or as solid phase support for controlled synthesis of biological oligomers. More details can be shared in subsequent discussions.
Additionally, the master student may be asked to conduct other tasks at the company and we offer an hourly based payment scheme for work that is outside the thesis topic. Så ansöker du
