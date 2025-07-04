Chemical Safety Lead
2025-07-04
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
We're looking for a Chemical Safety Lead to join our team in Boden Operations. In this role, you'll be responsible for ensuring the safe handling, storage, and disposal of chemicals, with a strong focus on protecting people, the environment, and workplace safety. You'll develop, implement, and oversee safety protocols to keep us compliant with key regulations like REACH and SEVESO, as well as relevant Swedish legislation. If you're passionate about chemical safety and want to make a real impact, then this is the perfect position for you.
The role of a lead is not a managerial position, but more of an expert within the working field. You'll be working in Boden together with the team in Safety and Security and will be directly reporting to the Work Environment Manager.
You will play an active role in defining and shaping this role in the Boden Operations organization. Here are some of the responsibilities for a Chemical Safety Lead:
Regulatory Compliance & Risk Assessment - Ensure compliance with national and international chemical safety regulations (REACH, SEVESO, etc.), stay updated on legal changes, and conduct risk assessments to identify and mitigate chemical hazards.
Safety Protocols & Training - Develop and maintain chemical safety policies, procedures, and training programs to ensure proper handling, storage, disposal, and emergency response readiness.
Incident & Emergency Management - Oversee emergency response plans for chemical spills, fires, and accidents, investigate incidents or near-misses, and implement corrective actions to prevent future risks.
Chemical Inventory & Supplier Compliance - Manage chemical inventory, ensure proper labeling and SDS compliance, and collaborate with suppliers to meet safety standards and regulatory requirements.
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
Bachelors degree within a relevant field, for example chemical, engineering, fire protection or similar.
5+ years of experience in similar roles within heavy industry or similar field
Deep understanding of chemical management and chemical safety management
In-depth knowledge of Swedish chemical safety regulations
Strong written and spoken communication skills in English. Swedish is a plus, but not mandatory.
Additional training in Fire Protection Engineering, and Senior Officer Training for Fire Protection Engineers (RUB) is considered a plus, but not mandatory.
We're looking for someone who possesses strong organizational abilities and a keen eye for detail, who finds it easy to identify priorities, solve problems, and meet deadlines efficiently. Your collaborative and inclusive mindset allows you to work well with others, and your energy and drive make you a valuable team player.
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
Read more about Benefits at Stegra here.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life. Så ansöker du
