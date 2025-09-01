Chemical Compliance Engineer
2025-09-01
If you are looking to grow your career in a dynamic R&D function and dream about working with the latest technology and brand-new laboratory equipment - read on - this might be the right opportunity for you.
You will work in a team dedicated to sustainability, environment, and chemical compliance within the Lab organization in the R&D department at Electrolux Professional. You will use your knowledge and experience to continue to develop the laboratory with the team in operational processes, testing methodology, and the latest technology.
You will be the laboratory representative in supporting Product Compliance Team with testing and analysis of chemical compliance, both internally and external. All findings are reported according to laboratory processes and standard templates. You will together with the team, be responsible for Chemical Management according to site's routine of the lifecycle of chemicals. Chemical Management entails risk assessments of requested chemicals, compliance with labels and safety of laboratory chemicals, and waste management. The purpose of the role is to ensure product compliance with applicable chemical legislation in Sweden, in and outside EU.
Our mission is to make our customers' work life easier, more profitable, and truly sustainable. As a member of the Laboratory, you are an ambassador for Lab and will educate and share our working principles together with the team.
Responsibilities
Submit Lab Reports according to standards and templates on performed tests
Chemical Management according to site's chemical routine (risk assessments, storage, waste)
Interpret legislation, standards, and other requirements (RoHS, REACH, RML, Swedish Chemical Tax)
Support Product Approval Manager in terms of requirements for chemicals in components and finished products
Develop workflows and procedures to ensure continuous compliance as demands change (new legislation, suppliers etc.)
Monitoring updates in legislation and standards and initiating actions for implementation of modifications required to meet product compliance
Perform standard tests for chemical resistance of materials (plastics, lubricants, paints etc.) and processes (paining, powder coating etc.)
Evaluate current test methods and develop new ones as needed
Communicate with, and influence manufacturing, development, supply chain and other functions to define, and implement development plans
Maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction
Laboratory representative in project teams
Drive continuous improvement and apply 5S methodology in daily activities
Be a professional colleague and team player, conducting business ethically, responsibly and in accordance with Electrolux Professional corporate guidelines
Key operational responsibilities
Chemical Management
Ensuring that products comply with chemical standards, laws and regulations
Developing test methods
Update and maintain protocols and templates related to laboratory processes, together with Laboratory Management
You are
Detailed, open-minded, self-motivated, honest and easy to deal with
Willing to cooperate and learn, ready to take initiative when it is missing from others
Outstanding interpersonal skills
Proactiv - You are not just solving the task you think two steps ahead
Time management - You are able to prioritize and make the most of your time
Social competence -You thrive in an international environment
Drive for results - You can get things done
Teamwork - Your success is team's success
Education and Experience
University degree with a strong chemistry foundation, Chemical Engineer, or equivalent
3+ years of relevant work experience within similar role, but not mandatory
Solid analytical and communication skills both in words and text
Fluent in spoken and written English, Swedish preferred
IT Literate
Understanding of safety in chemical environments
Knowledge of Microsoft Office 360 Packages
Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow
Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry equipment for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
(org.nr 556003-0354)
Ringvägen 14 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Electrolux Professional AB Jobbnummer
9484870