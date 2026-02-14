Chef
2026-02-14
This position is part of the upcoming Recruitment Fair taking place on March 19.
If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Recruitment Fair on March 19.
Please note that only invited candidates will have the opportunity to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, helps newly arrived individuals take their first steps into the Swedish labor market while also giving companies access to new talent.
Employer
Gröna Lund
About the Company
Gröna Lund is one of Sweden's most well-known amusement parks, located in central Stockholm. During the season, the park serves a high volume of guests every day, which requires strong teamwork, efficiency, and a focus on quality in the kitchen.
Workplace
• Gröna Lund, Stockholm
Desired Start Date
• End of April
Position Title
• Cook
Employment Type
• Part-time (80%)
• Seasonal employment
Number of Positions
• 2
Job Responsibilities
• Perform standard kitchen duties
• Prepare and cook food according to routines and quality standards
• Ensure food quality, consistency, and presentation
• Follow hygiene and food safety regulations
• Support the kitchen team during busy service periods
• Maintain cleanliness, order, and structure in the kitchen
• Collaborate with colleagues to ensure an efficient workflow
Working Hours
• Evenings
• Weekends
• Varying shifts (morning, evening, and weekends)
Requirements
• Completed culinary/restaurant education or equivalent professional experience
• At least a couple of years of experience working with food in a professional kitchen
• Swedish is not required
• Good professional English (able to independently handle most work-related situations)
Personal Profile
• Able to work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment
• Able to communicate in English (Swedish is a plus but not required)
• Team-oriented and thrives in collaboration
• Physically fit and able to handle heavier manual work
• Responsible, reliable, and quality-focused
Employer Offers
• Staff discounts
• Work clothing / uniform
• Salary according to the collective agreement
• Employment covered by a collective agreement
• Possibility to start with a lower language level and develop language skills alongside the job
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
, https://connectingjobs.se/ Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Jobbnummer
9743109