Job brief
We are looking for a Chef to join our team and prepare delicious meals for our customers.
Chef responsibilities include studying recipes, setting up menus and preparing high-quality dishes. You should be able to delegate tasks to kitchen staff to ensure meals are prepared in a timely manner. Also, you should be familiar with sanitation regulations. If you have experience with advanced cooking techniques and non-traditional ingredients, we'd like to meet you.
Ultimately, you'll prepare and deliver a complete menu that delights our guests.
Responsibilities
Set up the kitchen with cooking utensils and equipment, like knives, pans and kitchen scales
Study each recipe and gather all necessary ingredients
Cook food in a timely manner
Delegate tasks to kitchen staff
Inform wait staff about daily specials
Ensure appealing plate presentation
Supervise Cooks and assist as needed
Slightly modify recipes to meet customers' needs and requests (e.g. reduce salt, remove dairy)
Monitor food stock and place orders
Check freshness of food and discard out-of-date items
Experiment with recipes and suggest new ingredients
Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations within the kitchen area
Requirements
Proven work experience as a Chef or Cook
Hands-on experience with various kitchen equipment (e.g. grillers and pasta makers)
Advanced knowledge of culinary, baking and pastry techniques
Leadership skills
Ability to remain calm and undertake various tasks
Excellent time management abilities
Up-to-date knowledge of cooking techniques and recipes
Familiarity with sanitation regulations
Culinary school diploma preferred
Living arrangements
We have company apartments for you and your family to live in from the day you start your job if needed.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-18
E-post: jobb@lepainfrancais.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Chef".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Le Pain Francais Brasserie AB
(org.nr 556892-9466)
Östra Larmgatan 20 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7362083