Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Our team at Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), is united by a commitment to collaboration and scientific excellence, building on a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability. Guided by our vision to help researchers rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances, we work closely with global partners to accelerate progress and genomics breakthroughs across fields like cancer, infectious disease, rare genetic disorders, and more. At IDT, you'll be part of a culture rooted in continuous learning and improvement-where your growth fuels our mission to accelerate the pace of genomics and helps shape a healthier, brighter future for all.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Channel Partner Specialist is responsible for managing the NGS Solutions Channel Partners in the assigned countries within the EMEA Region.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Take full responsibility in managing Channel Partners (CPs) in the assigned countries in EMEA region.
Managing duties to include: proactively seeking and finding new CPs in the territories not served by IDT business, signing up new CPs by issuing contractual re-seller agreements, providing product and sales training, marketing support, setting up sales targets and taking full responsibility in achieving and exceeding set targets.
Monitor CP performance by regular online or face to face meetings.
Set up customer visits organized by CP, proactively engage with the end user and close sales.
Enter and update strategic sales opportunities provided by CP into the Sales Force and move opportunities through the sales funnel.
Actively engage and establish rapport with key opinion leaders with the help from CPs.
Help to organize and participate in yearly CP meeting.
Seek help and report competitors' behaviors to relevant stakeholders (CP Director /Technical support/Marketing/Finance/Legal/Customer Support/Logistics/Production)
Achieve and exceed set sales targets for the assigned territory.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree, Master Degree, or PhD in a relevant Life Science field (biology, biochemistry, chemistry, etc.) or a relevant field.
At least 3 years of experience in Channel Partner Management. Preferably in molecular and/or laboratory pathology sales, molecular biology reagents, laboratory consumables, or capital equipment.
Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets or key performance indicators.
Excellent organization skills, desire to make personal impact, question 'status quo' and be prepared to lead.
Fluency in English, additional languages a plus.
Travel Requirements:
The position is based in EMEA with the 50% of travel, primarily within EMEA. When not travelling, Channel Partner Specialist is expected to work out of home office.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Working with CRM SalesForce.
Life Sciences and/or Diagnostic Markets in different EMEA regions.
IDT, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
At IDT we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, remote working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a remote work arrangement in which you can work remotely from your home. Additional information about this remote work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for IDT can provide. Så ansöker du
