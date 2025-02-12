Channel Manager
2025-02-12
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for an energetic and highly motivated person to drive our Channel Management strategy and sales through Integrators in North Europe. You will ensure that ongoing actions and activities are planned and executed successfully. You will be working closely with Market Operations teams and the Key Component Support Hub to actively drive the growth of our Channel business. This is great opportunity for you to join our exciting journey to accelerate the Channel business in North Europe.
This is a temporary contract for 2 years.
What you will do
Establish approved Business plan for Growth of Indirect channels in line with overall Market plan.
Responsible for Channel addition and on-going relations.
Generate leads and opportunities by up/cross selling defined products/solutions & by updating them on new products.
Lead & opportunity management, cross selling and up selling and fact-based value selling, proposal, negotiate and close deals.
Lead Processing portfolio deployment of relevant solutions in dimensions of indirect channels.
Responsible for onboarding, engagement and experience of indirect channel accounts
Establish account plans for selected customers with periodical reviews of channel performance.
Leverages on digital platforms to drive engagement with indirect channel customers, promote Tetra Pak portfolio & build awareness and capability in the channel.
Implement at market level the Global channel strategy.
Development of internal awareness of Indirect Channels at market level
Select the appropriate portfolio based on Channel capability and channel business development strategy. Secure channel competence by providing trainings.
Secure strong collaboration with Services on channel activities and initiatives
Participate in industry meetings and maintain a network of connections through social networking, industry events, etc. with the objective of expanding the network of indirect channel accounts.
Lead and drive contractual agreement with Channels
Actively participate to the alliance meeting
Important teamwork capabilities to onboard necessary stakeholder for one company approach
Strategy, pricing and commercial practice have to be aligned with Service Director & Processing Director
Lead and drive good execution and quality delivery
We believe you have
Understanding of Customer's Business Strategy (including financial performance, business operations, industry trends, regulatory, environment value chain drivers & competitive environment)
Ability to Demonstrate good knowledge and apply Key Account Management methodology.
Ability to negotiate with customer using proven negotiation techniques and leveraging on Tetra Pak's Commercial conditions, Pricing, Contract terms & Authorization matrix relevant for that market or geography.
Ability to understand & analyze the financial result & risks involved in business opportunities and be able to make strategic choices that are sustainable.
Ability to translate fact base into annual business plan and strategy into actions.
Ability to build credibility with key decision makers & influencers in the customer's organization.
Language - English
Valid drivers license
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 28 February, 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Douglas Harper at doug.harper@tetrapak.com
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Ilona Szoke at ilona.szoke@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533, Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
