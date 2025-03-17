Change Manager - Workplace Consulting, New Work
2025-03-17
Transforming technology and physical workspaces is one thing - involving people is another. At Drees & Sommer Sweden, you ensure that change is not only planned but successfully embraced. Together with our clients, you develop strategies that make transformation tangible and guide teams on their journey into the future of work. Ready to shape the workplace of tomorrow? Then become part of our team in Stockholm.
Your Tasks:
Strategic Planning: Develop and implement change management strategies that align with organizational goals and new ways of working.
Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with key stakeholders to understand their needs and ensure a successful adoption of changes
Communication: Design and execute communication plans to keep all stakeholder groups informed and engaged
Training and Development: Provide training and resources to help employees adapt to new processes, technologies, and work environments.
Monitoring and Evaluation: Track change initiatives, assess their impact, and adjust strategies as needed
Digitalization: Stay informed about the latest AI and digitalization trends, exploring innovative solutions to drive workplace transformation
Your Profile:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Organizational Psychology, Behavioral Science, Communication or a related field.
At least 5 years of experience in change management, organizational development, or a related field, with a proven track record of leading successful change initiatives.
Strong knowledge of project management tools and methodologies; certifications in Change Management (Prosci, ACMP) or Project Management (PMP) are a plus
Keen interested for digital tools and solutions that support the future of work
Fluency in Swedish and English (minimum C1 level according to CEFR).
Excellent leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills with a collaborative mindset
We offer
Benefiting from the diverse knowledge and expertise of our international colleagues and collaboration
We promote your professional and personal development through individual training and further education at the Drees & Sommer Academy
Our Digital Health Weeks promote both mental and physical health with expert talks and tips
We promote sustainable mobility with a public transport allowance
Regular team breakfasts and other team events are an important factor to enhance collaboration and keeping the spirit up!
In addition to the statutory regulations, we support the compatibility of work and family with the possibility of individual agreements on flexible work
