Change Management Lead Technology
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-16
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your future team
You will join the Product and Project Management organization within Global Bus Technology. Our mission is to support Volvo Buses' product development with a holistic, change-oriented mindset and a positive, can-do attitude. We foster an environment where ideas and thoughts are shared openly. We are team players with clear common goals - and we win together.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for driving a large development and process improvement project to improve the flow in the organization. You will also drive and support other improvement initiatives across the organization, contributing with extensive change management experience.
As Change Management Lead, you will:
Lead a large improvement project focused on product development flow, including governance, prioritization, training och coaching to ensure it delivers measurable business outcomes and aligns with our long-term strategic goals.
Lead the cross-functional project team to mitigate risks, close performance gaps and remove barriers that hinder us in our product development.
Lead other selected improvement initiatives across Global BusTechnology.
Capture and integrate qualitative and quantitative stakeholder input to support fact-based decision-making.
Develop and deliver clear, compelling, executive-level reporting that clearly shows performance outcomes.
Lead by example, modeling and teaching structured problem-solving, including clear problem definition, analysis, recommendations, and follow-through.
Who you are
We believe strong results come from how we work together. You collaborate well across teams, communicate clearly, and share information proactively. You enjoy improving ways of working and creating clarity in a changing environment. In this role, you will bring:
Essential
10 years or more of work experience
Experience of working with Product Development Flow and value stream mapping
Hands-on experience from Volvo Group product development process
Experience leading change and process improvement in a complex, cross-functional product development environment
Ability to take ownership, make progress through others, lead with integrity
Ability to build relationships and influence stakeholders across the organization
Nice to have
Knowledge of agile ways of working
Familiarity with Jira
Experience from Volvo Buses
If you recognize yourself in this description and are excited about shaping the future of product development at Volvo Buses, we would be happy to get to know you.
Curious?
If you have any questions please contact Lisa Efraimsson, Manager Strategy & Processes at 0739-026722
We very much look forward to your application! Last application date is the 30th of April.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Buses you join one of the world's leading providers of sustainable people transport solutions. What we do affects millions of people around the world: passengers, drivers, customers; in fact, entire cities and countries. This job gives you the opportunity to work with the future of people transportation and infrastructure. We have a strong culture of working together to help each other, sharing knowledge and experience. Together, we shape the world we want to live in. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "30913-44112199". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137 Jobbnummer
9859565