CGI Artist
Aleido Sweden AB / Kulturjobb / Göteborg
2025-10-08
Do you have a passion for creating exceptional user experiences through graphics and illustrations? Are you a creative thinker with an eye for detail and a strong technical background? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you to make your mark in an innovative and collaborative work environment.
What you will do
You will be an integral part of a graphical content team, dedicated to enhancing user experiences for customers' products.
As one of the team producing graphical content, your responsibilities will include:
Supporting multiple projects: You will play a crucial role in supporting various projects by providing the visual elements required.
Oversee trends and support with creative direction: You will not only stay on top of the latest trends but also support in guiding the creative direction of projects.
Collaboration: Identify the visual needs of different projects and guide your colleagues/customers in producing graphic content that seamlessly integrates into the information chain of deliveries.
Proactive coordination: A big part of this role is about building a strong network, both locally and internationally. You'll need to be comfortable finding the right people, asking the right questions, and solving unclear or ambiguous challenges along the way.
Working across borders: You'll often collaborate with colleagues abroad, and be responsible for packaging and structuring reference data in a way that supports efficient and high-quality remote teamwork.
Staying organized: You will be expected to manage shifting priorities across multiple stakeholders and projects. Being highly organized and structured is key to succeeding in this dynamic role.
In addition to working closely with your team, you may also coordinate with our skill centres as and when required. This role offers challenges, allowing you to shape your focus in collaboration and managing peaks in workload.
Who you are
We are looking for a driven, curious and open-minded person with the ability to visualize complex products in an easy and understandable way. You understand the connection between UX, text, and visual assets, and you see the "complete picture" when it comes to information development.
We believe you are:
A strong communicator and network builder, unafraid to take initiative and reach out to others to solve challenges.
Comfortable navigating ambiguity and eager to bring structure and clarity to undefined problems.
Organized and detail-oriented, with the ability to juggle multiple tasks and priorities efficiently.
Curious and passionate about new technology.
You also likely have experience working with multiple interest groups and managing their expectations according to quality and timeline. Therefore, communication and great social skills are mandatory to be successful in this role.
We believe that you bring:
Knowledge within the CAD process
Competence within the Adobe suite, Figma, and 3D Max, Maya, Unreal Engine or similar
Full professional proficiency in English, written and spoken
Work experience within graphic content creation, preferably within aftermarket information
It is meritorious to have experience and knowledge within any of the following areas:
Experience working with aftermarket information.
Experience in how to visualize and conceptualize ideas in the form of wireframes, mock-ups, or similar presentation formats.
Experience in industrialized and scaled-up production.
Technical interest and/or industry experience within automotive.
We want our new colleague to join the team as soon as possible, and we go through applications on a daily basis. Send in your application (in English) today!
Why Aleido?
Innovative environment: You'll get to work with the latest AI and technology trends, in a culture that values continuous development and learning.
Flexible work: We have a progressive, remote working philosophy giving you the freedom to balance work and life in a way that suits you.
Development in focus: We believe in a culture of continual personal growth, with a focus on learning and knowledge sharing whilst valuing your desire to grow.
Sustainable future: Our vision is to create innovative and sustainable technical solutions.
Who are we? Aleido is an multinational company with a long tradition at the forefront of developing aftermarket information and training solutions. Our customers operate across a variety of different industries such as automotive, telecommunications, industrial solutions, rail and medical technology and have a focus on developing complex products or systems, whilst seeking to create lasting change. We have close to a thousand colleagues in five different countries and together, we bridge the gap between technology and the people who depend on it - by making the advanced simply understood. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aleido Sweden AB
(org.nr 556241-0638), https://aleido.com/ Arbetsplats
Aleido Sweden Kontakt
Mirjam Gransö mirjam.granso@aleido.com
9547704