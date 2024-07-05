Certification Engineer | Jefferson Wells | Finspång
2024-07-05
Are you an experienced Engineer looking for a new challenge? Jefferson Wells is seeking a skilled Certification Engineer to join our client's Product Quality department in Finspång. In this role, you'll be working closely with engineering teams to ensure the product, gas turbines, meet all necessary certification requirements. Apply today to advance your career with Jefferson Wells!
Location: Finspång
Start: As soon as possible
Employment: Consultant employed by Jefferson Wells
About the job - Certification Engineer
As a Certification Engineer at Jefferson Wells, working onsite with our client in Finspång, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our gas turbines comply with relevant certification standards. You will identify necessary regulations, incorporate them into procurement and manufacturing processes, and coordinate with certification bodies. Your role will benefit from the collective expertise within your team, which includes 16 specialists in areas such as pressurized systems, pipes, welding, electrical installation, and certification.
Key responsibilities include:
* Reviewing contracts to identify local regulations and certification requirements
* Planning and documenting activities to meet certification/local regulations
* Creating and communicating certification plans and strategies for delivery projects
* Updating quality plans
* Collaborating with authorities and certification organizations such as DNV, Bureau Veritas
* Coordinating with the project team to gather necessary documentation for approvals
Who we're looking for
We are looking for a dedicated and knowledgeable engineer with a strong background in certification processes and quality management. You should be able to work independently, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and have excellent communication skills.
Ideal qualifications:
* Extensive experience in certification and quality management
* Strong understanding of pressurized systems, pipes, welding, electrical installation, and certification
* Ability to review and interpret technical contracts and regulations
* Experience in planning and coordinating certification activities
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills
* Fluency in English, both spoken and written
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible by applying to this add and register by attaching your resume. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
