CEO SSE Ventures Management
2024-08-11
Do you have an investment background with a proven track record in the startup ecosystem? Do you have a passion for funding innovative startups and driving consistent growth? We are looking for a CEO of SSE Ventures, the early-stage venture capital fund of the startup incubator SSE Business Lab, which was named the incubator with the best track record in Europe by the Financial Times earlier this year.
In this recruitment, we are working together with Alumni Global and would like to direct all applications and questions to Jessica Stark and her team. More information and how to apply can be found here.
The fund has recently closed 100 MSEK in funding and invests in start-ups admitted to the incubate program, where they also receive coaching, office space and access to a wide range of investors, partners, and relevant expertise.
SSE Ventures' ambition is to be a long-term owner, which means we aim to continue being a shareholder in our portfolio companies even beyond the 7-10 years of a typical venture capital fund. This is made possible through the evergreen structure of SSE Ventures.
We offer you
We offer significant opportunities to grow with the role as our investments increase, and the chance to continue to build a robust network with entrepreneurs and investors. This is a unique opportunity to make a significant impact and build a legacy of success in a creative and fast-moving environment.
SSE Ventures Management AB is the early-stage venture capital fund of SSE Business Lab and the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) House of Innovation.The SSE Business Lab operates as an autonomous unit within SSE and is the link between SSE and the Stockholm entrepreneurial ecosystem. SSE Business Lab has diversity and sustainability criteria for admissions and helps its startups recruit in a gender-equal manner.
About the position
As the CEO of SSE Ventures, you have the financial responsibility for the fund and will be at the forefront of our investment strategy. You will lead the fund's operations in collaboration with the investment committee. Your main responsibilities will include:
Building strong relationships with investors.
Creating the best possible conditions for our portfolio companies to secure additional venture capital financing, also from the broader investment community.
Negotiating favorable terms in investments and shareholder agreements that benefit both entrepreneurs and investors.
Create structures for measurement, follow-up, and investor communication as the number of companies in the fund grows.
Contributing long-term as an owner.
Ensure business growth and deliver a strong return on the fund's investments.
Profile
To succeed, you need to have strong, established relationships with investors and entrepreneurs. We expect you to actively attract and invest in the best startups, with a clear focus on sustainability as part of our investment strategy. You will measure success through follow-on investments, portfolio valuation, and additional capital raising. You are socially skilled and an excellent networker, to be able to adept at building and maintaining relationships with a large group of fund investors and entrepreneurs.
You are innovative and proactive, to be capable of leading the fund as it enters a new phase. You are also very structured and has a strong analytical capacity. You believe in SSE's vision and mission, and specifically hold a passion for equality, diversity and sustainability.
Qualifications
Previous work experience from early-stage investments and active within the investor network in the startup ecosystem.
Experienced in raising capital from a startup journey and/or as an investor.
Experience in complex models for return calculations, with the ability to evaluate long-term returns.
Experience serving on boards of early-stage companies and/or working hands-on to support startup companies.
Experience with governance structures, working with multiple stakeholders with different interests/motivations.
Excellent relationship builder with outstanding communication skills and the ability to develop an extensive network.
Fluent in English, both oral and written.
Previous experience in managing capital for others and running a fund is meriting.
An international investor network is meriting.
At least a Bachelor's degree in business administration, or related field
About SSE Ventures
SSE Ventures is the early-stage evergreen venture capital fund of SSE Business Lab and the Stockholm School of Economics. Teams admitted into the Incubate program at SSE Business Lab are offered an investment, 300 000 SEK, from SSE Ventures and potential follow-on investments in future rounds up to Series A/B with the possibility to be long-term owners.
The investors in the fund have been carefully selected with the ambitions to co-invest with SSE Ventures directly in the portfolio companies in future rounds. The fund has recently closed 100 MSEK in funding.
About the SSE Business Lab
The SSE Business Lab is the start-up incubator of the Stockholm School of Economics, operating as an autonomous unit in the SSE House of Innovation. The Business Lab's mission is to strengthen Sweden's competitiveness by providing a platform for growth to exceptional entrepreneurs. Key values include commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability; a passion for community; and the courage to be bold.
The SSE Business Lab encourages entrepreneurship amongst students, alums, and faculty, and helps startups develop their ideas, accelerate their growth, and create a positive impact through coaching, mentorship, workshops, and access to a first-class network of investors.
Since its inception in 2001, SSE Business Lab has supported over 300 companies - among them notable successes like Klarna, Budbee, and Voi Technology. In 2022, the SSE Business Lab launched its investment fund: SSE Ventures. Ersättning
