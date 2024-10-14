CEO Position at Ferritico - AI Steel Simulation SaaS
Ferritico AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ferritico AB i Stockholm
Ferritico is revolutionizing the development and production of metallic materials through Artificial Intelligence. The current industry standard relies on an inefficient trial-and-error process, which is time-consuming and costly. Leveraging over 10 years of world-leading research from KTH, our AI-based SaaS solution offers a transformative approach.
About the company:
Ferritico aims to become a global leader in digital metallic materials design. Our AI-based SaaS platform helps steel manufacturers and research institutes significantly reduce time and costs, enhance the materials design process, and optimize product performance. We are well-funded through commercial revenues and public research projects, and we have developed and patented a high-performing stainless steel alloy in collaboration with a major global steel company.
The journey ahead:
As a spin-off from KTH, we have a robust technological foundation and a strong tech team. With an initial sales pipeline and paying customers, we are ready to accelerate and professionalize our operations. We seek a dynamic and driven CEO to lead Ferritico into its next phase of growth. This role will be pivotal in transforming traditional material industries and establishing Ferritico as a global leader in the digitalization of materials design.
Responsibilities:
Provide strategic leadership to drive company vision and growth
Develop and execute business strategies to achieve short and long-term goals
Align the product roadmap with business goals to ensure cohesive progress and market relevance
Foster a high-performance culture, building a strong team and promoting teamwork
Identify and secure strategic partnerships and new business opportunities
Oversee financial performance, investments, and business ventures, with full responsibility
Maintain and grow relationships with stakeholders, including investors, customers, and partners
Skills and requirements:
Strong understanding of the materials engineering domain, preferably with experience in AI, computer simulations, or SaaS platforms
Demonstrated ability in business development, strategic planning, and operational management
Leadership experience in any capacity, preferably with some exposure to senior roles
Ability to drive innovation and inspire a high-performing team
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is a plus
Experience in an international business context and with B2B sales is advantageous
Join Ferritico and be part of our journey to revolutionize the metallic materials industry with AI. Apply today to help us drive innovation and achieve global leadership in materials digitalization.
desired skills:
Communication, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Strategy, Decision-Making, Executive Management, New Business Development, Sales, Software as a Service (SaaS), Strategic Partnerships. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26
E-post: peter.hedstrom@ferritico.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CEO". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ferritico AB
(org.nr 559081-6020) Jobbnummer
8956070