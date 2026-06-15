Senior Export Control & Sanctions Compliance Specialist | Volvo Cars
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Olofström
, Lund
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The Trade Compliance, Anti-Corruption & Human Rights team, organised under Compliance & Ethics, is responsible for overseeing Volvo Cars' global Trade Sanctions and Export Control Compliance Program as part of the broader Compliance & Ethics framework.
We operate in a fast-changing regulatory environment and work closely with Engineering, Digital, Procurement, Commercial, Cyber Security, and Logistics to provide clear, practical, and risk-based guidance to the business.
We are now looking for a Senior Export Control & Sanctions Compliance Specialist to strengthen our team at Volvo Cars headquarters in Gothenburg.
This role focuses on supporting advanced automotive technologies, including connected vehicles, software-defined features, and digital services, in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment spanning the EU, U.S., and China. You will address some of the most challenging export control and sanctions questions in the industry, driven by evolving software, connectivity, and global supply chains.
In this role, you will act as a key subject matter expert on export control and trade sanctions, supporting the organization in navigating complex regulatory requirements and influencing high-impact business and product-related decisions.
This role involves matters with direct impact on Volvo Cars' global product strategy and market access. You will play a central role in shaping how Volvo Cars manages export control and sanctions risks in a rapidly evolving technological and geopolitical landscape, ensuring compliant and efficient global operations.
What you'll do
You will primarily work with export control and trade sanctions matters across multiple jurisdictions, including the EU and the U.S., in close collaboration with stakeholders across the organization, with exposure to and involvement in adjacent areas such as anti-corruption and human rights.
Your responsibilities will include:
Provide advanced subject matter expertise on complex and high-risk export control scenarios, including classification of goods, software, and technology under EU Dual-Use and U.S. EAR frameworks
Lead and support strategic export control decision-making, including licensing approaches and risk management in sensitive or high-impact cases
Develop, implement, and maintain a global export control and trade sanctions compliance framework
Establish and continuously improve policies, procedures, and internal controls aligned with applicable regulations
Act as a trusted advisor to business teams on export control and trade sanctions requirements, including end-use, end-user, and restricted party considerations
Oversee export classification, license determination, and transaction screening processes
Monitor and interpret emerging export control and sanctions developments, including geopolitical shifts, and translate these into actionable business guidance
Perform risk assessments and gap analyses, and coordinate remediation plans and corrective actions
Support export control assessments related to software, connectivity, cloud solutions, and technology transfers, including development and deployment scenarios
Design and deliver training programs tailored to different business functions and risk profiles
Prepare management reporting on export control and sanctions risks, KPIs, and compliance performance
Profile description:What you'll bring
Required qualifications
University degree in Law, Business, International Trade, Engineering, or a related field
At least 5–10 years of experience in export controls and sanctions, including hands-on experience with classification, licensing, and regulatory interpretation
Strong working knowledge of EU and U.S. export control and sanctions laws and regulations, including dual-use and information security (encryption) controls
Experience working with both technology/software and hardware-related export control matters
Demonstrated experience handling complex, cross-border export control and sanctions matters involving multiple jurisdictions
Preferred qualifications
Experience working in a multinational organization
Experience working with or supporting technology-driven products or platforms, including software, connectivity, or digital solutions
Familiarity with cloud-based solutions and technology transfer considerations
Professional certification, such as Certified Export Control Manager (CECM), or equivalent
Experience engaging with senior stakeholders and supporting decision-making
Who you are
You demonstrate strong integrity and sound professional judgment, combined with a pragmatic and solution-oriented approach to compliance
You bring an analytical, risk-based mindset and are comfortable navigating complex and evolving regulatory environments
You excel in stakeholder management and communication, and build trust across business and functional teams
You are able to work independently, prioritize effectively, and manage competing demands in a fast-paced environment
We offer: Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79292-44246218". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GÖTEBOORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Camilla Helgesson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9963749