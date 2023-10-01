Ceo Assistent
2023-10-01
This is a crucial and influential role in our organization. Traditionally, a CEO assistant might have had a strong focus on administration and documentation. Still true! But, this role is much broader than that. This is a role for you, who wants to be right in the center of of event!
Job tasks:
Coordinate our CEO's short and long term commitments
Coordinate KPIs and other metrics towards the management team
Plan, prioritize and manage our CEO's calendar, internal and external correspondence to ensure good service level, anticipation and efficiency
Responsible for invitations, coordination of documentation, minutes, external orders and mailings in connection with meetings
Prepare and administer external visits
Various administration for CEO and other management
Who we are looking for:
In order to succeed, and thrive, we want you to already feel secure in the role of CEO assistant. You've done this before - but are ready for an extra challenge!
You are fluent in spoken and written English and are familiar with the most common digital tools.
You have a good ability to structure your work, you are meticulous and care about delivering with high quality. You have good judgement, communicate professionally and keep calm in stressful situations.
We are looking for you who are driven, structured, organized and service-oriented. You have an entrepreneurial understanding, with a "go-get" attitude. We want you to see opportunities and are quick to learn. We envision that the role requires a variety of internal and external contacts and requires exceptional flexibility and collaborative skills.
Like all of us, you want to develop, think big and are ready to work hard to achieve your dreams!
REQUIREMENT:
• Have about 5 years of experience in a similar role
• Can communicate freely in English, as the English is our corporate language.
• Very good computer skills with good knowledge of the Office package
• Experienced in handling confidential and sensitive information with consideration.
B driver's license
Working hours & Duration:
Full time, until further notice
On site in Eskilstuna
Salary:
According to agreement
Contact:
HR and Administration Manager, Cecilia Vallincecilia.vallin@senior798.euu Ersättning
