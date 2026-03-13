CEO
Landfall Publishing AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Landfall Publishing AB i Stockholm
Landfall Publishing is seeking a Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's long-term strategy and oversee its continued growth as company. The CEO will guide the overall direction of the company, ensuring alignment across key areas including business development, community, publishing, and operations.
The role is responsible for overseeing senior staff and consultants, maintaining a strong and healthy company culture, and acting as the final escalation point for organizational or operational conflicts. The CEO will also lead the company's investment and strategic partnership efforts, identifying opportunities that support Landfall's long-term vision.
Working closely with the CFO, the CEO will oversee company financials, ensure responsible resource allocation, and maintain corporate governance, administration, and compliance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
E-post: admin@landfall.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Landfall Publishing AB
(org.nr 559417-9433)
Åkerhielmsgatan 36 (visa karta
)
167 33 BROMMA Jobbnummer
9795783