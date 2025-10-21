Category Specialist
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
At NKT, we are engaged in innovative projects that drive the green transition. Our complex cable installations, both offshore and onshore, utilize the latest technology to ensure top quality and efficiency. We manage the entire process from production to rigorous testing, requiring meticulous planning and coordination. The complexity of our projects includes long processes and handling permits.
We are now looking for a Category Specialist for a temporary assignment, until 5 June, 2026, to play a key role within Procurement in the largest project in NKT's history, which will result in the largest High Voltage cable production site in the world.
Managing supplier relationships and contract negotiations
As Category Specialist, you will support the Machine Investments category in Group Procurement by working closely with existing suppliers, internal stakeholders and engineering teams.
Key responsibilities include:
• Managing supplier relationships
• Stakeholder management and meeting deliverables in the project
• Negotiating contracts to ensure alignment with project objectives and requirements
• Securing cost savings
• Ensuring alignment between suppliers and the projects to secure delivery expectations
You will report to Director of Procurement Investment. The position is based in Karlskrona however, we offer a hybrid working schedule, which allows you to be on site 3 days per week.
Structured and collaborative professional with solid ownership
We are looking for an engaged and structured individual who takes pride in delivering results through effective collaboration. You are confident in managing supplier relationships and handling negotiations to secure value and performance.
Your CV includes:
• Experience in contract management and negotiation
• Background in CAPEX procurement of machinery
• Swedish and English, spoken and written
Be a key innovator for supplier management
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We are dedicated to establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
At NKT, you'll be part of a collaborative team with respected values and a clear goal. We offer career development opportunities, international exposure, and the chance to grow your skills in a supportive environment. Join us in advancing the sustainable energy industry through innovative logistics.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously.
An extract from the criminal record along with alcohol- and drug tests will be part of our recruitment process.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Jessika Nilsson, 46 725145030
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB (org.nr 559079-0290)
Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables
NKT HV Cables Kontakt
Jenni Aronsson +46 708287947 Jobbnummer
9566808