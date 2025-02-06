Category Manager
2025-02-06
At Beiersdorf, we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. For 140 years, we have developed innovative skin and body care products for well-known brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin and Hansaplast.
In this role, you will be the go-to expert for your categories. You will collaborate closely with colleagues in sales, finance, and marketing to develop robust strategies and knowledge for your categories, driving and supporting our sales processes with customers.
Your focus will be on creating long-term plans to achieve category growth and profitability for both our customers and Beiersdorf. You will also participate in customer meetings alongside our sales team, requiring you to be a confident and engaging storyteller.
Strong process and analytical skills are essential to transform data into actionable insights. You should have a strong bias for action and the ability to simplify complex information. A natural curiosity to understand the drivers of performance for both the category and Beiersdorf is crucial. You will use these insights to develop relevant proposals that help us compete in the market and sustain category growth.
This is a 1 year Fixed Term Contract.
Your Tasks
Be the category expert, responsible for strategies related to assortment, channels, promotions, and more.
Collaborate closely with Key Account Managers (KAM), Sweden Brand Managers, and Shopper Marketing.
Actively participate in go-to-market plans, identifying potential opportunities, and developing and delivering conceptual sales presentations to KAM.
Attend and present at customer meetings as the category expert, helping customers grow their categories.
Train KAMs and sales representatives within your categories.
Track local and EU core assortments, identifying gaps in listings and weighted distribution.
Understand what drives shoppers in each category and uncover opportunities in product and channel distribution.
Optimize the profit pool to create win-win strategies with customers.
Define promotional strategies by category and channel, drive promotional effectiveness, and ensure the implementation of these strategies.
Analyze TRAX in-store data and suggest improvements to plans.
Analyze business performance and initiate action plans to address potential gaps.
Your Profile
University degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
Previous experience and confidence in category management, marketing, sales, or a similar area.
Analytical and strategic mindset with a passion for driving profitable growth.
Passionate and self-driven, motivated by making a difference.
Ability to drive category engagement within the sales team.
Project management experience is a plus.
Strong interest in the intersection of marketing and sales, with an understanding of the diverse needs of consumers, shoppers, and retailers.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required for this role.
At Beiersdorf, we see you as a person - far beyond your title or role. Our goal is to provide the flexibility and support you need for your professional and personal success through our work environment. That is why we have a lot to offer!
We offer a competitive salary along with an annual bonus (subject to conditions). Other benefits include:- Hybrid working (60% office time), Private health insurance, pension, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness fee, Meal vouchers, discounted product purchases, leave entitlements and wellbeing support to include access to an excellent Employee Assistance Programme.
We embrace Diversity and Inclusion and are committed to providing equal opportunities to all of our applicants - regardless of race, gender, age, religion and beliefs, sexual orientation & gender identity, disability, cultural, ethnic or national origins.
We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN, and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
