Category Manager
2024-11-08
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective Headquarters in Mjölby and Gothenburg, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, or in our Sales companies across Europe or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
We are currently seeking a Category Manager for Indirect Material & Services to join our Corporate Purchasing team. In this role, you will be responsible with negotiating and managing supplier contracts for your assigned area of responsibility while developing and refining our European purchasing strategies. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to create and maintain purchasing strategies, central agreements, and training initiatives. Your expertise will be essential in coordinating and aligning local agreements across our entities throughout Europe, ensuring consistency and efficiency. This position involves some travelling within Europe.
In this role you will report to Magnus Samuelsson Manager Category Management (Indirect Material & Services) MSCO's & Corporate Purchasing.
Your Responsibility
* Take full commercial responsibility for the assigned Indirect Material & Services categories, driving strategic sourcing efforts to optimize supplier partnerships.
* Develop and implement strategies to achieve cost reduction and meet quality objectives.
* Establish sustainable supplier partnerships that align with corporate goals and stakeholder needs.
* Manage Request for Quotations (RFQs), evaluating total cost of ownership alongside other relevant criteria.
* Administrative tasks related to purchasing.
* Collaborate with all legal entities to ensure the effective adoption and integration of central agreements.
* Continuously enhance and improve the purchasing process to support ongoing business transformation.
* Engage in strategic follow-ups to ensure the successful implementation of corporate purchasing goals.
* Provide support to local entities during negotiations and assist in the terms and conditions (T&C) process.
Your Profile
* + 10 years' experience within purchasing, within different roles and companies, preferably in an international context.
* Proven experience in negotiating complex contracts and managing terms & conditions.
* Proven leadership skills, with the ability to drive and influence complex procurement initiatives.
* Experience in managing supplier performance, contract compliance, and the entire contract lifecycle.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, enabling effective collaboration with team members and professional engagement with suppliers.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret data and translate insights into actionable strategies.
* Experience within SAP S/4 Hana ERP system is an advantage.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* Master's degree within relevant area or equivalent.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. While the position is ideally based in Bologna, Italy, we are flexible within Europe depending on where you are based, with remote work options available up to two days a week.
We provide an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus, and offer excellent support to help you balance work and personal life. Our direct managers are approachable and committed to helping you succeed, fostering an environment where you feel valued and motivated.
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, you will engage in challenging and impactful work that shapes the future of our industry. We believe in continuous learning and collaboration, empowering you to grow both personally and professionally. Our company culture is rooted in open communication, and we take pride in ensuring that every team member feels values and heard.
Together, we create a workplace where you can thrive, grow, and make an impact.
Your application
Send your application in English no later than November 29th, 2024. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
