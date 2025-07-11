Carpenters - Snickare

Ceramo AB / Snickarjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-11


Job Description

We are looking for experienced and dedicated carpenters for assignments in new construction and office renovations in Stockholm County and the Mälardalen region. Recruitment is conducted on behalf of a reputable construction company in Stockholm with a collective agreement.

Employment contract according to Byggnads collective agreement directly with the construction company.

We offer:

Permanent employment after a 6-month probationary period
Good conditions in accordance with the collective agreement
Varied and development-oriented tasks

We are looking for someone who:

Has at least 3 years of documented experience in carpentry/woodwork
Has broad skills across various stages of construction
Works with precision, is quality-conscious, and shows respect for both clients and colleagues
Is punctual, independent, and well-organized
Enjoys working both in a team and independently

Working conditions and requirements:

The work takes place both indoors and outdoors
Physically demanding tasks may occur: standing, walking, lifting, kneeling, and handling tools
Overtime work may be available

Other requirements:

Good knowledge of Swedish or English
A category B driver's license is a plus
Strong references are required

Application:

You're welcome to apply today! Please note that we do NOT accept applications by phone. We will contact candidates who proceed to the next step in the recruitment process.

Important: Our offices are located in Täby, but job sites depend on the specific project - within Stockholm or the Mälardalen region. The exact project will be discussed during a potential interview.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ceramo AB (org.nr 559131-5824)

Kontakt
Rekrytering
Rekrytering Ceramo
rekrytering@ceramo.se
0767045847

Jobbnummer
9426009

