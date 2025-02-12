Capex Procurement Manager
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
We hope that you share our passion for excellence and are ready to be challenged!
About the job
In this position you will be responsible for all Capex Procurement executed on the sites you will be responsible for. You will be developing project procurement strategies and project procurement plans in close cooperation with the project managers and the engineering contractors. The main goal is to execute projects as efficient (on time in full) and cost effective as possible. You will become part of the European team of Capex Procurement Managers.
In your future role as Capex Procurement Manager, you will:
* Lead and drive all procurement activities for medium and large Capex projects throughout initiation, study phase, pre-project phase, detailed engineering and execution phase.
* Lead the development of project procurement strategy and project procurement plan in alignment with the project managers and the site asset managers.
* Actively participate within project team in a constructive manner to find the best solutions taking concepts such as Total Cost of Ownership and Landed cost into account.
* Lead negotiations for medium and large projects and set up project specific contracts with suppliers including negotiating all relevant clauses, guarantees, together with our legal team.
Work closely with the category management team to create value for Nouryon.
We believe you bring:
* Relevant Bachelor or University degree within Engineering or Business Administration/Commercial Management or Industrial Engineering
* Valuable experience achieved in the area of capital purchasing or in an engineering role that closely collaborated with Procurement.
* Excellent communication skills in English
Broad experience and knowledge in Microsoft 365 (Excel/Word/Outlook)
Great if you have:
* Experience in Procurement Management within the Chemical Industry
* Experience in Contract Management
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and other additional language
We believe you are a person with the ability to build long-term relationships with different stakeholders ang get energy by collaborating. You also enjoy working independently according to business processes and you have a structured mind set and organize you work well and are determined to deliver on time.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide an excellent job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Arnoud Hoek, CAPEX Procurement Team Manager EMEA and the position is based in Gothenburg.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Arnoud Hoek, CAPEX Procurement Team Manager EMEA at arnoud.hoek@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, your application or you need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03 Ersättning
