Calibration Engineer- Drivability Functions
2023-01-24
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.https://www.aurobay.com/about/introducing-aurobay/)
has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Aurobay is looking for a Calibration Engineer- Drivability Functions at the Thermal & Fluids Control Solutions team. This is an exciting position where you will be a part of the journey towards zero carbon emissions and a healthier world and contribute to the forming of our future.
We are a medium-sized group with many talented people who work with exiting projects for the current and next generation of powertrain solutions.
The team of Thermal and Fluids are, regardless of the naming, working on a variety of technical responsibilities; we are working on with conventional combustion engine solutions, hybrid engine solutions as well as pure battery electric solutions. We develop and use new processes, ways of working and tools for the calibration tasks.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Passion for vehicles and powertrains
• Bachelor, master, or relevant experience in the field of Electrical engineering, Mechanical engineering, Mechatronics, Computer engineering or Engineering Physics.
• Good knowledge in combustion technology and/or electrical machines
• Good knowledge in Hybrid powertrain energy management
• Good knowledge in powertrain drivability functions
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
• B type driver's license
Your role at Aurobay
The tasks will include energy management and battery SOC balance as well as normal drivability functions such as shift points, ratio management and torque management.
We are working in a hybrid agile way which means that we are not only working in sprints and increments but also in a project form. This gives us the opportunity to plan our work well to follow a deadline, but it also gives us the mandate to replan our activities when something has higher priority.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is February 28th but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Christoffer Nylén, christoffer.nylen@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@volvocars.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@volvocars.com
, tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
