Calibration Engineer Senior
2024-11-01
We are seeking an experienced Calibration Engineer for an exciting opportunity in the automotive industry.
As a Senior Calibration Engineer, you will take a proactive approach, collaborate effortlessly, and bring a mindset of continuous improvement to every task. You thrive in a hands-on environment where your expertise in Control Systems and Calibration allows you to tackle complex problems effectively. With a customer-focused and team-oriented attitude, you take pride in both individual and collective achievements, consistently contributing with initiative and a commitment to excellence.
Imagine working in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment dedicated to developing next-generation automotive solutions. Here, you'll join a team of highly skilled professionals, gaining opportunities to expand your expertise and grow both professionally and personally. Our culture values trust, teamwork, and enjoyment at work, supporting your growth and keeping you close to the product.
If you have a comprehensive understanding of ICE system control, application software development, and calibration, you'll feel right at home here.
Key Responsibilities:
Calibrating spark-ignited internal combustion engine control units (ECU, ECM)
Optimizing engine functions (Performance, Emissions, Fuel consumption, Diagnostics, Drivability)
Planning, executing, and evaluating stationary and dynamic calibration in test benches and vehicles
Conducting optimization and testing in both test bench and vehicle settings
Analyzing data, preparing reports, and presenting results
Building engine models and optimizing calibration data based on screening results
Coordinating and reporting across various organizational functions
Providing technical supervision and mentoring to junior engineers
Managing software and calibration data using established data tools
Ensuring a thorough handover of results and insights at project completion
Mandatory skills:
Scientific degree (B.Sc., M.Sc., or Ph.D.) in Engineering fields like Mechatronics, Computer Science, Automation, Electronics, Mechanics, or Applied Physics
5+ years of hands-on experience with spark-ignited engine calibration
Broad knowledge of combustion engines, fuel injection systems, and EATS
Knowledge of knock detection, engine sensors, and actuators
Proficiency in ATI Vision, ETAS INCA, ETAS ASCMO, Matlab/Simulink, AVL Concerto, and CRETA
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
Preferred Skills:
Experience with Powertrain SW development toolchain, particularly engine control
Expertise in at least two of the following areas: embedded software design & architecture, functional safety, SIL/HIL testing, data analysis and automation, control theory, diagnostics, or drivability
Proficiency in Targetlink, C/C++, and Python3
Knowledge of automotive communication protocols (Ethernet, ISO, CAN, LIN)
Possession of C/C1/CE driving licenses and T1/T2/T3 training
Results-oriented with an innovative mindset
Keen perception and commitment to quality
Self-driven, solution-oriented, and energized to lead and inspire others
Additional info:
