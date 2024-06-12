Calculation Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2024-06-12
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Calculation Engineer
We are looking for a design/calculation engineer with a main focus on thermal calculations of pipes and bellows for the auxiliary systems for our gas turbines. You will be a part of our most experienced pipe calculation engineers and designers with great opportunities for development as a specialist in pipe calculations.
This is a role with many interfaces, both internal and external, and you will have a lot of interaction with other disciplines, both within R&D, and other groups within Development & Standard, procurement, the delivery organization, and subcontractors.
Your main focus will be calculation, but will also help our designers in choosing pipe layout, supports, flexible elements, and materials. In addition to participating in various development projects for new products, you will also work on improvements to existing products and support other functions such as the delivery organization, service organization, Core Engine, and manufacturing/final assembly.
Siemens Energy exports worldwide, and in addition to PED and ASME, you will be involved in and make recommendations regarding national standards.
About you
* You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanics or have equivalent knowledge and experience
* You are a driven problem-solver with a curiosity to learn and develop
* A team-player who contributes to making the team more efficient.
* Excellent cooperation skills, you are structured and can prioritize and organize your work effectively.
* Experience and knowledge of leading others.
* Experience in performing and evaluating pipe calculations using various tools such as CAEPIPE, CAESAR II, and ROHR2. You have good knowledge of CAEPIPE and/or ROHR2.
* Experience with CAD tools, Siemens NX is meritorious.
* Experience in pipe design is meritorious.
* Fluent English, in speech and writing. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
Your responsibilities
* Support other pipe calculation resources within the group and the delivery organization
* Develop working methods within pipe calculation
* Develop resources in pipe calculation, both internally and externally
* Ensure that we work uniformly and follow our developed methodology
* Review pipe calculations and calculation reports
* Stay updated on the various norms and standards applicable to our products
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
id nr 260686 not later than 2024-06-30
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Emir Brkovic on emir.brkovic@siemens-energy.com
or tel. 0122887338 Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "260686". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8745602