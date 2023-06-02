Cafe staff (evening/weekend)
Fox in a box Stockholm AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fox in a box Stockholm AB i Stockholm
Fox in a Box Cafe is now looking for new team members to join us.
The role requires an all-rounder as there are many different types of tasks to do each day. We are looking for people who are great with customers and can also take care of basic food prep. We make simple toasts and smoothie bowls, so it doesn't require full chef skills but having a keen interest in food and basic skills/knowledge is a requirement. Previous experience with making espresso drinks is a huge plus.
Being generally confident with technology is a necessity. We use a lot of different programs and software each day.
We need people who can be productive when the cafe is quiet and make good use of their time. It is important you can follow instructions but also work independently as you may spend time working alone.
We are a board game cafe and we also have escape rooms, so we are looking for people who enjoy this kind of thing. We like people who are happy, friendly and out-going.
We are an English speaking company, so good English is a must! Swedish is a bonus but not a requirement.
Currently, we are looking for staff that can work part-time evenings and weekends.
To apply please send your CV and cover letter in English to hr@foxinabox.se
with the reference "Cafe Staff". Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02
E-post: hr@foxinabox.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Cafe staff". Arbetsgivare Fox in a box Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559039-0521), https://foxinaboxcafe.se/
Sveavägen 14 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fox in a Box Stockholm AB Jobbnummer
7850812